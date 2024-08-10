The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Israel-Hamas War News Chicago

Pro-Palestinian University of Chicago graduates receive diplomas withheld due to protests

The university dismissed disciplinary cases against five students in recent weeks after telling the students in May that it would withhold their degrees because of their involvement in a pro-Palestinian encampment.

By  Kade Heather
   
Youssef Hasweh, 22, holds up his diploma from the University of Chicago, which he received in the mail Aug. 5, 2024, more than two months after graduating. His degree, along with four other students' degrees, had been withheld pending the outcome of disciplinary cases against them over their involvement in a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

Youssef Hasweh, 22, holds up his diploma from the University of Chicago, which he received in the mail August 5. Five students had their diplomas withheld pending the outcome of disciplinary cases against them over their involvement in a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

Sofia Suriel/Provided

Share

Five University of Chicago graduates received their diplomas this week after the university withheld them for more than two months over the students’ alleged involvement in pro-Palestinian encampments.

Youssef Hasweh and the four others — Rayna Acha, Kelly Hui, Andrew Basta and a graduate student who declined to give their name — received conferment letters in recent weeks notifying that their disciplinary cases had been dismissed and their diplomas would be mailed to them.

Relieved that the disciplinary process is done, Hasweh still questions why the five of them were punished in the first place. They never were informed of what their alleged misconduct was, other than receiving a complaint that didn’t include their names but referred to involvement in a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

The University of Chicago did not respond to a request for comment.

Related

Hasweh, 22, was among more than two dozen students and faculty who were arrested at an October sit-in at the school where they demanded the university disclose its investments and divest from those with ties to Israel and arms companies.

His misdemeanor trespass to property charge was eventually dropped. But the university continued its disciplinary action, which could include withholding degrees until the case is resolved.

The arrest caused Hasweh to be fired from his job in the admissions office. He also had several job offers rescinded after graduation while the university withheld his degree, he said.

Genvieve Lakier, a law professor at the University of Chicago, speaks outside the University of Chicago’s Levi Hall in Hyde Park, where students and faculty gathered to speak out against the university’s decision to withhold degrees of four graduating seniors “due to a university disciplinary process because they ‘may have been involved’ in the Gaza solidarity encampment on the quad,” according to a press release, Friday, May 31, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Genvieve Lakier, a law professor at the University of Chicago, speaks outside Levi Hall in Hyde Park on May 31, where students and faculty gathered to speak out against the university’s decision to withhold degrees of four graduating seniors due to a university disciplinary process because they ‘may have been involved’ in the Gaza solidarity encampment on the quad. according to a press release,

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“Going through this, it was so unfair,” Hasweh told the Sun-Times. “Like I was meant to start my life and I was meant to get a job and be an alum officially, and they just kind of halted my life essentially and my career trajectory to unjustly name us when none of our names were even in these complaints.”

The five students were required to write personal statements to the school and attend their own disciplinary hearings with a committee of university staff, headed by an ad hoc chair, chemistry professor Bryan Dickinson.

The creation of the ad hoc chair, which was appointed by provost Katherine Baicker without the consultation of sitting chairs or the faculty senate after the complaints were made, was a “clear interference,” according to Denis Hirschfeldt, a mathematics professor who in 2017 was on the faculty senate that drafted the rules for the disciplinary process.

The University of Chicago previously said in a statement that it was “routine” for the committee to have multiple chairs assigned based on “availability and involvement in other matters,” but it did not mention the appointment of an ad hoc chair. It added that the process was “being followed consistently with past practices.”

The students who had their degrees withheld were still allowed to attend the June 1 graduation ceremony, where they had planned to walk while displaying their empty diploma cases.

Several students, families and faculty walked out of the graduation ceremony in protest of the war. Some, including Hasweh, were met by parents and other attendees yelling obscenities, he said. Other protesters were pepper-sprayed by university and Chicago police officers.

IMG_8532.jpeg

Chicago police and University of Chicago Police form a police line on University Avenue during a protest at graduation Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Provided

“The scene was insane, like pepper-spraying students in caps and gowns, decorated with stoles and pins and cords, and they’re being pepper-sprayed at their graduation for saying that this isn’t right,” Hasweh said.

Although the university disciplinary process is settled and he has officially received his degree in political science, still, “part of me will never move on from this last year,” said Hasweh, who has family in the West Bank.

“The job is not done. I will be back, but now I’ll just be working a different lens,” he said. “Now I’m officially an alum, so the university will never get rid of me and that won’t stop until they de-invest from all Israeli entities and that’s when I move on, that’s what I consider my degree.”

Share
Next Up In Israel-Hamas War
Jewish groups raise concerns about protests during DNC as pro-Palestinian group accuses organizations of fear-mongering
Palestinian boy who lost both legs in Gaza airstrike lands in Chicago for care: 'We are so lucky to be here'
2 Chicago doctors join dozens of others in open letter calling for cease-fire, water rations in Gaza
Northwestern police arrest 4 educators, months after pro-Palestinian encampment
Chicago cop faces suspension for marching in uniform in pro-Palestinian demonstration
Woman flooded with hateful messages after she expressed pro-Palestinian views, appeared in misleading video, suit claims
The Latest
Mallory and Dansby Swanson
Cubs
Cubs' Dansby Swanson marvels over gold medalist Mallory Swanson's Olympic achievement
Mallory Swanson scored the winning goal in the United States women’s soccer team’s gold medal match against Brazil.
By Maddie Lee
 
Screenshot 2024-08-10 at 5.29.43 PM.png
Crime
2 dead, 2 wounded in Woodridge shooting
Police were called to a townhouse in the 3500 block of 83rd Street about 9 p.m. Friday, where they found two people shot to death. A third man, believed to be the shooter, was wounded.
By Daily Herald
 
Chicago Bears v Buffalo Bills
Bears
Bears QB Caleb Williams, 'having a blast,' gives reason for hope in NFL debut
The quarterback did something in his NFL debut Saturday more impressive than leading the Bears to field goals on each of his two possessions.
By Patrick Finley
 
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 19: A FedEx jet sits at the company's facility at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. In 2013, 67 million passengers passed through O'Hare, another 20 million passed through Chicago's Midway Airport, and the two airports combined moved more than 1.4 million tons of air cargo. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 513868595
Suburban Chicago
South suburban airport could bring over $1 billion in economic activity, per report
A study from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, a think tank with ties to organized labor, found that building a cargo-focused airport in the south suburbs would create around 6,300 total jobs. But not everyone is on board.
By Andrew Adams Capitol News Illinois
 
Members of the Empiire Dance Company perform during the 95th annual Bud Billiken Parade along South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bronzeville, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
News
Energized crowd turns out for Bud Billiken Parade: 'It's the bond. It's the tumbling. It's the food.'
Now in its 95th year, the back-to-school parade in Bronzeville continues a tradition of celebrating young people through music, dance, food and a shared sense of community.
By Erica Thompson
 