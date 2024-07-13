The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Jill Coven | AP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Trump 'fine' after shooting at rally, campaign says. Prosecutor says gunman and 1 attendee are dead
Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.
By Jill Coven | AP  and Julie Carr Smyth | AP
 