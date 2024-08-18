Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Jordan Wicks hoping to return to Cubs before end of season

Wicks threw a bullpen session Sunday at Wrigley Field on his way to meet Triple-A Iowa in Toledo.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
Jordan Wicks threw a bullpen session before Sunday’s game.

Erin Hooley/AP Photos

Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks wanted to pick up his truck and drive it to meet Triple-A Iowa in Toledo, Ohio. While he was in town, he decided he could get some extra work done.

“I figured, while I was here, what better place to get a bullpen in?” Wicks said.

Wicks (right oblique strain) did just that, throwing around 25 pitches. Out since June 15, Wicks’ goal is to return before the regular season ends. He’s also experienced an injury-plagued season, allowing him to make six starts plus an appearance out of the bullpen. Prior to the oblique issue, Wicks went on the 15-day injured list in April with a left forearm strain.

He returned June 7 but went back on the shelf just a week later.

“I really wanted to be out there,” Wicks said, “but for me it was about just doing what I can each and every day to get back to where I eventually want to be.”

Wicks is starting Tuesday in Toledo. Manager Craig Counsell said before the Cubs consider bringing him back, Wicks would need at least two more starts.

“He needs to pitch,” Counsell said. “He’s, admittedly, a little rusty. He needs to get back on the mound, get into the routine: bullpens, pitching and then we’ll see where we’re at.”

Ready for whatever
With the Cubs hoping to rest Hector Neris on Saturday, Jorge Lopez finished the 3-2 win. That plays into the Cubs’ message that anyone should be ready to get the last three outs if needed.

“Different days call for different circumstances,” Counsell said. “You want to give those guys some consistency in knowing what they’re going to do. There’s always a goal to do that; some days require us to adjust, though. Them being flexible, me being a little flexible, is important.”

Lineup tweak
Isaac Paredes was a late scratch due to right shoulder soreness. Patrick Wisdom took Paredes’ spot at third base.

