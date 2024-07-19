The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 19, 2024

KANIS LEUNG | Associated Press

FILE- Actress Cheng Pei-pei, a cast member in the film "Lilting," poses at the premiere of the film at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Movies and TV
Cheng Pei-pei, martial arts actor who starred in 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' dies at age 78
Cheng, who had been diagnosed with a rare illness with symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease, passed away Wednesday at home surrounded by her loved ones, her family wrote on Facebook.
