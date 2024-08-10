The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 9, 2024
Obituaries News Chicago

Kathy Byrne, attorney and only child of former Mayor Jane Byrne, dies at 66

Ms. Byrne, who died Thursday, was with the law firm Cooney & Conway for more than 35 years, specializing in asbestos cases.

By  Kade Heather
   
Kathy Byrne, daughter of former Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne, holds a necklace from her mother as she speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Jane Byrne Interchange at the National Hellenic Museum in the Greektown neighborhood, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Kathy Byrne, daughter of former Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne, holds one of her mother’s necklaces speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Jane Byrne Interchange in December 2022. The ceremony was held at the National Hellenic Museum in the Greektown neighborhood, The necklace was decorated with the city seal and the words “One Chicago.”

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Share

Kathy Byrne, the only child of Chicago’s first female Mayor Jane Byrne and successful trial attorney, died Thursday of lung cancer. She was 66.

Ms. Byrne was born in December 1957, the only child of William and Jane Byrne. Her father, a Marine pilot, died two years later when his plane crashed in a dense fog on his way to the Naval Air Station in Glenview. Jane Byrne died in 2014 at age 81.

Ms. Byrne was a plaintiffs’ attorney at the law firm Cooney & Conway for her entire career, along the way winning numerous multi-million-dollar jury verdicts and settlements involving people harmed by asbestos. The fire-resistant mineral, which has many industrial and commercial applications, is also a known carcinogen that can cause lung disease and other health problems.

“She was very committed to her clients who were victims of serious injury, and in particular to the disease mesothelioma, which is an asbestos-related disease,” her law partner Kevin Conway told the Sun-Times. “She was kind and very funny, and she was extremely well-liked by her partners and colleagues at the firm.”

Last year, she was named president of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, becoming the second woman to hold that title.

Other highlights include being named “Best Lawyer in America” by U.S. News and World Report and receiving a “Top Lawyers in Leadership” award in 2016 from the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois.

Conway said Ms. Byrne led by example and was a great motivator of young women.

“She encouraged a lot of young women attorneys that they could become leaders in the bar. There are a lot of young women attorneys who had been lawyers in recent years but she was very big on saying, ‘Yes, but you can also be significant movers and shakers and leaders in the bar,’” Conway said. “Sure enough, she had a number of people following her.”

Jane Byrne, who served as Chicago’s 50th mayor from 1979 to 1983, had a profound influence on Ms. Byrne as the two cultivated a close relationship.

“Her greatest legacy to me was that there is no ceiling,” Ms. Byrne said in a post on the law firm’s website. “You talk about a glass ceiling, but I’m unaware. I’m sure there probably is one, but I’ve never felt there was anything that I could possibly be prohibited from doing.”

Photographer, Martha Leonard took this photo ofthen-Mayor Jane Byrne and her daughter, Kathy, with actors John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd at the 1979 ChicagoFest in the summer. After the photo appeared in the February 19, 1980 ussue of “US” Magazine, Leonard was told she had been demoted to a position in the city’s photographic pool. Leonard resigned shortly thereafter. AP Laserphoto by Martha Leonard, 1980

Mayor Jane Byrne and her daughter, Kathy, photographed with “Blues Brothers” actors John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd at ChicagoFest in 1979.

Distributed by the Associated Press

Kathy Byrne grew up in the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side after moving to her grandparents’ home with her mother.

She initially aspired to be a political journalist. She was editor of her high school newspaper and called Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, who reported on the Watergate scandal that forced President Richard Nixon to resign, her heroes of the 1970s.

“Because of my mom, I was also pretty used to seeing TV cameras, and I thought they were in the catbird’s seat,” Ms. Byrne said in the law firm’s post.

After attending Saint Mary’s College of Notre Dame, she graduated from Loyola University School of Law in 1988, beginning at Cooney & Conway soon after.

Early in her career, a partner at the law firm gave her the book “Outrageous Misconduct: The Asbestos Industry on Trial,” which she “stayed up until 3 in the morning” to “read all in one night,” she said in the post.

The book changed the trajectory of her career, as she learned how companies knew the lethal dangers of asbestos but failed to dispose of the fibrous material in order to save money.

“It’s industrial murder, and [the companies] knew,” Ms. Byrne said. “By the time I finished the book I was thinking, ‘After law school, I’d kind of like to stay around.’”

Conway said one of Ms. Byrne’s greatest motivator was her privilege to represent people in Chicago because “she really loved the city of Chicago.”

In 2022, Kathy Byrne spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Jane Byrne Interchange, the collection of ramps and roads just west of Downtown which connect the Dan Ryan, Kennedy and Eisenhower expressways. She wore one of her mother’s necklaces, which displayed the seal of the city and the words “One Chicago.”

“What the Jane Byrne Interchange does is, it brings Chicago together,” she said.

Ms. Byrne is survived by her son, Willy, a third-year law student.

Share
Next Up In Obituaries
Deputy slain at gas station remembered at funeral as 'hero' and 'protector'
Chi Chi Rodriguez, Hall of Fame golfer known for swordplay on the greens, dies at 88
Alex Nunes, Eagle Scout who loved helping others, dies at 28
Billy Bean, second openly gay ex-MLB player, dies at 60
Mary Ann Smith, former 48th Ward alderperson who 'led a renaissance' in the community, dies at 77
Royal 'Mickey' Warren, longtime South Side gospel organist who played for Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., dead at 76
The Latest
John Legend
DNC 2024
Pritzkers throwing big Salt Shed party with John Legend on second day of Dem convention
Invitations to the Aug. 20 Salt Shed concert were sent Friday. Gov. JB Pritzker, who helped bring the convention to Chicago, along with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, is expected to speak at the convention that day.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
The Community Commission on Public Safety and Police Accountability holds its first meeting in September 2022 at Malcolm X College.
Dexter Reed Shooting
Tension building between COPA and civilian police oversight panel
The latest source of contention centers around a Freedom of Information request filed by former COPA chief Sharon Fairley just hours after the Community Commission on Public Safety and Acccountability made an extraordinary request for Chicago’s inspector general to investigate the “quality and integrity” of COPA investigations.
By Fran Spielman
 
GAZAPATIENTS-080824-05.jpg
Photography
Picture Chicago: 17 Sun-Times photos worth seeing this week
An injured Palestinian boy arrived in Chicago for medical care, piping plover chick Nagamo learned to fly, and performers like Sexxy Red, Blink-182 and Deftones hyped up crowds at Lollapalooza.
By Sun-Times staff
 
PLOVERCHICK-080624-31.jpg
Outdoors
Last piping plover at Montrose Beach returns after appearing to head south Thursday
Nagamo, the lone survivor from a clutch of eggs spawned at the beach in June, returned to the lakefront Friday, bird watchers said.
By Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
 
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell
Police Reform
Downstate sheriff retiring after deputy he hired was charged with murder for shooting Sonya Massey
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell announced his retirement Friday. Massey’s father had repeatedly called for Campbell to resign for hiring Sean Grayson as a deputy in the central Illinois county.
By AP
 