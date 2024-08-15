The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 15, 2024

Ken Alltucker | USA Today

Bottles of Farxiga, Xarelto, Entresto, and Eliquis are grouped together on a counter inside the New City Halsted Pharmacy.
Health
Biden administration says Medicare negotiated price discounts on 10 prescription drugs
The discounts will range from 38% to 79% when the negotiated prices take effect in 2026.
By Ken Alltucker | USA Today
 