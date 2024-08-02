Kidsapalooza 2024 in photos Big talent for small packages are rocking out at the Kidzapalooza stage on day two of the parent festival Lollapalooza. Including 15-year-old Taj Farrant who began playing the guitar seven years ago, but “in ‘guitar great’ years, said our music reviewer Selena Fragassi, “he’s at least 75 at this point.”



Then you have the husband and wife grammy-award winning team 123 Andrés from Colombia whose 30 minute set included the band freestyling along to “La Bamba” proving that the Kidzapalooza bands may be for the tots, but their no small potatoes.