Tuesday, November 22, 2022
1 muerto, 1 herido en incendio en Logan Square

El incendio estalló en la cuadra 1800 de North Sawyer Avenue poco antes de las 6 a.m., según los bomberos de Chicago.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Firefighters responded to an extra-alarm blaze Nov. 22, 2022, in Logan Square.

... | Departamento de Bomberos de Chicago

La Voz es la sección en español del Sun-Times, presentado por AARP Chicago. 

Read in English

Una persona murió en un incendio de doble alarma el martes por la mañana en el vecindario de Logan Square en el lado noroeste.

El incendio estalló en la cuadra 1800 de North Sawyer Avenue poco antes de las 6 a.m., según los bomberos de Chicago.

Una persona murió en el incendio y un bombero sufrió heridas leves, dijeron las autoridades.

Detalles adicionales no estuvieron disponibles de inmediato.

