1 muerto, 1 herido en incendio en Logan Square

Una persona murió en un incendio de doble alarma el martes por la mañana en el vecindario de Logan Square en el lado noroeste.
El incendio estalló en la cuadra 1800 de North Sawyer Avenue poco antes de las 6 a.m., según los bomberos de Chicago.
Una persona murió en el incendio y un bombero sufrió heridas leves, dijeron las autoridades.
Detalles adicionales no estuvieron disponibles de inmediato.
Encuentran a Ruben Román ‘no culpable’ de disparar la pistola que fue encontrada cerca de Adam Toledo
