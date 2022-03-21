Niños de 12, 13, y 14 años acusados de robar un auto a punta de pistola

Tres jovencitos fueron acusados de robar a un hombre a punta de pistola en North Lawndale en el lado oeste, según la Policía de Chicago.
Los niños, de 12, 13 y 14 años, fueron arrestados horas después del robo del auto, dijo la policía.
Robaron a punta de pistola a un hombre de 50 años alrededor de las 2:30 p.m. el sábado en la cuadra 1200 al sur de Independence Boulevard, dijo la policía.
No hubo información judicial disponible de inmediato.
