The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
La Voz Chicago

Niños de 12, 13, y 14 años acusados de robar un auto a punta de pistola

Tres jovencitos fueron acusados de robar a un hombre a punta de pistola.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 21, 2022 01:48 PM
SHARE Niños de 12, 13, y 14 años acusados de robar un auto a punta de pistola
An 18-year-old man allegedly stabbed a man to death Feb. 25, 2022.

Robaron a un hombre de 50 años alrededor de las 2:30 p.m. el sábado en la cuadra 1200 al sur de Independence Boulevard. | Foto de Adobe Stock

La Voz es la sección en español del Sun-Times, presentado por AARP Chicago. 

Read in English

Tres jovencitos fueron acusados de robar a un hombre a punta de pistola en North Lawndale en el lado oeste, según la Policía de Chicago.

Los niños, de 12, 13 y 14 años, fueron arrestados horas después del robo del auto, dijo la policía.

Robaron a punta de pistola a un hombre de 50 años alrededor de las 2:30 p.m. el sábado en la cuadra 1200 al sur de Independence Boulevard, dijo la policía.

No hubo información judicial disponible de inmediato.

Next Up In La Voz
La comunidad hace una vigilia para la activista trans encontrada sin vida en el Lago Michigan
Mujer muere en manos de su novio en un asesinato-suicidio
Sentencian al ex concejal Muñoz a un año de prisión
Mujer desaparecida en Evanston es ‘una líder de la comunidad transgénero’
Encuentran un cuerpo sin vida en el lago en South Chicago
Donación de gasolina provoca atascos de tráfico en la mañana de varias cuadras
The Latest
Four men were wounded in a shooting March 21, 2022, in South Shore.
Crime
4 men shot in South Shore
They were on the sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 79th Street when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 21, 2022 05:05 PM
“It’s pretty dope,” the White Sox’ Tim Anderson said of a new documentary focusing on his life. “It’s going to be pretty cool. Giving a chance for people to get in-depth with things I’ve been through.”
White Sox
Fans can’t get enough of White Sox star Tim Anderson, and he’s willing to give
Tim Anderson speaks about his platform, his contract, Tony La Russa and the White Sox’ TA7 documentary.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 21, 2022 04:27 PM
Oil drilling rigs are pictured at dusk, Monday, March 7, 2022, in El Reno, Okla
City Hall
Chicago joins bandwagon of cities divesting city funds from fossil fuel companies
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin already has “divested all applicable funds” from the “top 225 companies fossil fuel companies” over the past 18 months. It adds up to more than $70 million, she said.
By Fran Spielman
March 21, 2022 04:23 PM
Heineken and Lagunitas beer is pictured on May 4, 2017 in Chicago. Heineken announced today that it had acquired the remaining 50 percent stake in Lagunitas Brewing Company. Heineken already owned a 50% of the company which it purchased in 2015. Lagunitas has breweries in Petaluma, California, and Chicago. Heineken, the world’s second largest brewer, has over 165 breweries in more than 70 countries.
Letters to the Editor
As we head back to the office, Happy Hour shouldn’t be part of work culture
More than a third of Americans don’t drink. Maybe they just don’t like the taste or it’s for religious reasons. But, for many of us, it’s actually a life-or-death decision.
By Letters to the Editor
March 21, 2022 04:00 PM
When the Rams dropped 34 points on the Bears in the 2021 season opener, Allen Robinson took note.
Bears
Ex-Bears WR Allen Robinson pined to play in Rams’ offense while watching from afar
Robinson was plagued by poor quarterback play and minimal team success with the Bears and Jaguars. Now he joins the defending champs.
By Jason Lieser
March 21, 2022 03:51 PM