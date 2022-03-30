The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
La Voz Chicago

A un año de su muerte, la familia de Adam Toledo exige cargos criminales contra el oficial que le disparó

A pesar de la indignación que provocó el tiroteo, la Fiscal Estatal del Condado de Cook, Kim Foxx, anunció el 15 de marzo que no se presentarían cargos contra Eric Stillman.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 March 30, 2022 12:33 PM
SHARE A un año de su muerte, la familia de Adam Toledo exige cargos criminales contra el oficial que le disparó
On the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Elizabeth Toledo stands with family members and supporters as she looks at the spot where her 13-year-old son, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.

En el primer aniversario del tiroteo, la madre, Elizabeth Toledo, se encuentra con familiares y simpatizantes mientras observa el lugar donde su hijo de 13 años, Adam Toledo, fue asesinado a tiros por un oficial de policía de Chicago.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

La Voz es la sección en español del Sun-Times, presentado por AARP Chicago. 

Read in English

El año pasado, cuando Kristian Armendáriz se enteró de la muerte de Adam Toledo en su comunidad, comenzó a tocar puertas, tratando de reunir a sus vecinos de La Villita para crear un cambio.

El martes, un año después de que un oficial de policía de Chicago le disparara fatalmente a Toledo, Armendáriz se reunió con la familia Toledo y otros miembros de su grupo en el callejón donde le dispararon a Toledo en un renovado llamado a la justicia.

“Este no es el lugar donde Adam merecía morir, en un callejón solo en la noche a los 13 años”, dijo entre lágrimas su hermana, Esmeralda Toledo, durante la vigilia del martes.

El oficial Eric Stillman le disparó fatalmente a Toledo el 29 de marzo de 2021. Aunque las manos de Toledo estaban levantadas cuando lo mataron, las imágenes de la cámara corporal publicadas en abril parecían mostrar que el adolescente tenía un arma en sus manos momentos antes.

“Levantó la mano e hizo lo que Eric Stillman le dijo que hiciera, y aun así murió”, dijo la hermana de Toledo el martes. “Eso no es justicia. Adam se merecía algo mejor que eso, y no nos detendremos hasta que obtengamos justicia para él”.

A pesar de la indignación que provocó el tiroteo, la Fiscal Estatal del Condado de Cook, Kim Foxx, anunció el 15 de marzo que no se presentarían cargos contra Stillman.

Pero según los miembros del Consejo Comunitario de La Villita el martes, Foxx le había prometido a la comunidad “justicia” en una videollamada poco después de la publicación de las imágenes de la cámara corporal.

“Kim Foxx se reunió con nosotros, nos prometió justicia”, dijo Graciela García, organizadora principal del Little Village Community Council. “Ella nos prometió un cambio. Ella nos prometió construir comunidad. Y desde esa reunión, no hemos escuchado una palabra de su oficina”.

Family members and supporters of the Toledo family release balloons during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Family members and supporters of the Toledo family release balloons during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
1 of 14
Elizabeth Toledo hugs a supporter during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Elizabeth Toledo hugs a supporter during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
2 of 14
Flanked by family members and supporters, Esmeralda Toledo, 25, speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her brother, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Flanked by family members and supporters, Esmeralda Toledo, 25, speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her brother, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
3 of 14
Elizabeth Toledo cries during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Elizabeth Toledo cries during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
4 of 14
Flanked by family members and supporters, Elizabeth Toledo (center) participates in a prayer on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Flanked by family members and supporters, Elizabeth Toledo (center) participates in a prayer on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
5 of 14
Family members and supporters of the Toledo family pray during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Family members and supporters of the Toledo family pray during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
6 of 14
Family members and supporters of the Toledo family gather for a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Family members and supporters of the Toledo family gather for a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
7 of 14
Kristian Armendariz, of the Little Village Community Council, speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Kristian Armendariz, of the Little Village Community Council, speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
8 of 14
On the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Elizabeth Toledo stands with family members and supporters as she looks at the spot where her 13-year-old son, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
On the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Elizabeth Toledo stands with family members and supporters as she looks at the spot where her 13-year-old son, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
9 of 14
Flanked by family members and supporters, Elizabeth Toledo (left) looks on during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Flanked by family members and supporters, Elizabeth Toledo (left) looks on during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
10 of 14
Flanked by family members and supporters, Lucy Garcia speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her nephew, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Flanked by family members and supporters, Lucy Garcia speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her nephew, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
11 of 14
Elizabeth Toledo hugs a supporter during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Elizabeth Toledo hugs a supporter during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
12 of 14
Graciela Garcia, of the Little Village Community Council, speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Graciela Garcia, of the Little Village Community Council, speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
13 of 14
Elizabeth Toledo looks on as Graciela Garcia, of the Little Village Community Council, speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, Elizabeth Toledo’s son, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Elizabeth Toledo looks on as Graciela Garcia, of the Little Village Community Council, speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, Elizabeth Toledo’s son, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
14 of 14
Family members and supporters of the Toledo family release balloons during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Elizabeth Toledo hugs a supporter during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Flanked by family members and supporters, Esmeralda Toledo, 25, speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her brother, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Elizabeth Toledo cries during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Flanked by family members and supporters, Elizabeth Toledo (center) participates in a prayer on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Family members and supporters of the Toledo family pray during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Family members and supporters of the Toledo family gather for a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Kristian Armendariz, of the Little Village Community Council, speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
On the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Elizabeth Toledo stands with family members and supporters as she looks at the spot where her 13-year-old son, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Flanked by family members and supporters, Elizabeth Toledo (left) looks on during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Flanked by family members and supporters, Lucy Garcia speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her nephew, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Elizabeth Toledo hugs a supporter during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of her son, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Graciela Garcia, of the Little Village Community Council, speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.
Elizabeth Toledo looks on as Graciela Garcia, of the Little Village Community Council, speaks during a vigil and news conference on the one-year anniversary of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, Elizabeth Toledo’s son, being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022.

Armendáriz dijo que el anuncio de Foxx sobre la falta de cargos contra Stillman, al mismo tiempo en el cual no anunció ninguno contra el oficial Evan Solano, quien mató a Anthony Alvarez, de 22 años, a tiros en Portage Park dos días después de la muerte de Toledo, le faltó el respeto a él y a su comunidad.

“[Foxx] nos dijo que quería buscar justicia en nombre de la comunidad de La Villita”, dijo Armendáriz. “Cuando combinó dos tiroteos fatales en un solo comunicado de prensa, como si los jóvenes latinos no le importaran, solo somos estadísticas. Así es como ella nos hizo ver.”

En un comunicado enviado el martes al Sun-Times, la Oficina de la Fiscal Estatal dijo que “realizó una revisión exhaustiva del tiroteo de Adam Toledo y descubrió que aunque el oficial Stillman pudo haber violado las políticas de persecución a pie de CPD, sus acciones en el momento del tiroteo no alcanzaron el nivel de cargos criminales”.

Aún así, Armendáriz dijo que la comunidad no se rendirá. “La justicia que estamos buscando en este momento es que Eric Stillman sea procesado por homicidio involuntario y que muestre un mensaje a todos los funcionarios electos de la ciudad… vamos a responsabilizarlos”.

Además de eso, Armendáriz dijo que el grupo quiere ver una política de persecución a pie más eficiente.

La política instruye a los oficiales a abstenerse de perseguir a los sospechosos involucrados en delitos menores de Clase A, a menos que exista una amenaza para el público. El Departamento de Policía de Chicago adoptó la política en marzo pasado luego de una recomendación del Equipo de Monitoreo Independiente que supervisa el cumplimiento de un decreto de consentimiento federal.

En lo que se publicaba una nueva versión de la política a principios de febrero, el período para comentarios públicos se cerró y la política ahora se finalizará entre el Equipo de Monitoreo Independiente y CPD.

Pero Armendáriz dijo que, para empezar, la política era defectuosa y los funcionarios se apresuraron a publicarla tras los dos tiroteos.

“No es transparente”, dijo. “Nada ha cambiado.”

Cheyanne M. Daniels es reportera del Chicago Sun-Times por medio de Report for America, un programa de periodismo sin fines de lucro que tiene como objetivo reforzar la cobertura del periódico de las comunidades en los lados sur y oeste.

Next Up In La Voz
Presentan cargos contra hombre que disparó en centro comercial Fashion Outlets of Chicago
$1 millón de Google apoyará entrenamiento de trabajo en los lados sur y oeste
Hacen estudio de la exposición de los niños del lado sureste a los contaminantes
Hermano de los gemelos Flores admite haber escondido drogas debajo del porche
Will Smith se disculpa con Chris Rock tras el incidente de los Oscars: ‘Me pasé de la raya’
Jurado le otorga $742,000 a los hijos de un hombre asesinado por policías durante una crisis de salud mental
The Latest
Cash Johnson was charged with fatally stabbing a 75-year-old man March 19 in Rogers Park on the North Side.
Crime
Man who pinned cop against squad car also opened fire at officers, prosecutors said
James Callion, 28, was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with cops after he was stopped for a “minor traffic violation” in the 800 block of South Sacramento Boulevard, police said.
By Matthew Hendrickson
March 30, 2022 01:43 PM
Mark Bermele, a volunteer and parishioner at St Bernadette Catholic Church, playfully puts a box of donations on Charlotte Woolley’s head as they line up to load donations into a truck at the Evergreen Park church Wednesday morning.
Suburban Chicago
‘My parishioners are living out their faith in very concrete way’
Members of an Evergreen Park church Wednesday loaded up supplies bound for Ukrainian refugees living in Poland.
By Stefano Esposito
March 30, 2022 01:01 PM
US-POLITICS-GUNS-TEXAS-WEAPONRY
Columnists
More states are easing laws on handgun carry permits
The Supreme Court has said the Second Amendment guarantees an individual right to keep handguns in the home for self-defense. It will soon decide whether that right extends beyond the home.
By Jacob Sullum
March 30, 2022 01:00 PM
Erich Wolfgang Korngold at work in his studio circa 1935. | Courtesy of The University of Chicago
Music
Korngold Festival celebrates ‘forgotten’ composer’s Oscar-winning film work, ‘worthy’ opera
The festival’s centerpiece will be the semi-staged American debut of Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s opera “Die Kathrin,” featuring a 64-piece orchestra and 30-voice chorus.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
March 30, 2022 12:41 PM
The Wanted pose on the red carpet before the Lunas del Auditorio award ceremony in Mexico City, Oct. 30, 2013. Nathan Sykes (from right), Jay McGuiness, Max George, Tom Parker and Siva Kaneswaran. Parker has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.
Music
Tom Parker, singer with The Wanted, dies of brain tumor at 33
Parker announced his diagnosis in October 2020 and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Earlier this year, he performed onstage with the group during its much-delayed reunion tour.
By Associated Press
March 30, 2022 12:34 PM