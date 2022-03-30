A un año de su muerte, la familia de Adam Toledo exige cargos criminales contra el oficial que le disparó

On the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Elizabeth Toledo stands with family members and supporters as she looks at the spot where her 13-year-old son, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

