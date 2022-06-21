Balean a dos hombres, uno fatalmente, en Chicago Lawn

Dos personas fueron baleadas, una de ellas fatalmente, el lunes por la tarde en Chicago Lawn en el lado suroeste, según la Policía de Chicago.
Recibieron disparos alrededor de las 2:10 p.m. mientras iban en un vehículo en la cuadra 6200 al sur de Rockwell Avenue, dijo la policía.
Una víctima masculina recibió un disparo en el torso y fue declarada muerta en el Centro Médico de la Universidad de Chicago, dijo la policía.
El otro hombre, de 19 años, recibió un roce en la cabeza y fue llevado al Hospital Holy Cross en buenas condiciones, dijo la policía.
La policía no reportó arrestos.
Luis Gutiérrez regresa de su retiro para lanzar esfuerzo para aumentar el número de ciudadanos naturalizados
The Latest
Prosecutors had asked the judge to give Cullerton up to 18 months in prison. The former senator’s defense attorney asked for probation and community service.
Sister of departing City Council member approved to fill his 24th Ward seat: ‘If you’re anything like your brother, you’re wonderful’
The Rules Committee unanimously approved Monique Scott to replace Michael Scott without a word of debate — not even a question about the new chapter her selection writes in Chicago’s book of political nepotism.
Meet Zilly and Ella, the newest “dog-tors” at La Rabida Children’s Hospital. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the hospital to bring the two therapy dogs to the Outpatient Center each week.
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the State Department was working to arrange a new call but did not say when that would be.