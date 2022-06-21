The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Balean a dos hombres, uno fatalmente, en Chicago Lawn

Una víctima masculina recibió un disparo en el torso y fue declarada muerta.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Recibieron disparos alrededor de las 2:10 p.m. mientras iban en un vehículo en la cuadra 6200 al sur de Rockwell Avenue, dijo la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times

La Voz es la sección en español del Sun-Times, presentado por AARP Chicago. 

Read in English

Dos personas fueron baleadas, una de ellas fatalmente, el lunes por la tarde en Chicago Lawn en el lado suroeste, según la Policía de Chicago.

Recibieron disparos alrededor de las 2:10 p.m. mientras iban en un vehículo en la cuadra 6200 al sur de Rockwell Avenue, dijo la policía.

Una víctima masculina recibió un disparo en el torso y fue declarada muerta en el Centro Médico de la Universidad de Chicago, dijo la policía.

El otro hombre, de 19 años, recibió un roce en la cabeza y fue llevado al Hospital Holy Cross en buenas condiciones, dijo la policía.

La policía no reportó arrestos.

