Encuentran a oficial de policía sin vida

Se está llevando a cabo una investigación de muerte después de que un oficial de policía de Chicago fuera encontrado sin vida en su casa el viernes.
El oficial fue descubierto temprano en la mañana en su residencia en el 1er Distrito Policial, dijo la Policía de Chicago. No se dieron a conocer más detalles.
El 1er Distrito abarca partes del centro.
“Por favor, mantengan a la familia y amigos de este oficial en sus pensamientos y oraciones durante este momento difícil”, dijo la policía.
Ferrero, fabricante de dulces, abrirá un ‘centro de innovación’ en el antiguo edificio Marshall Field
