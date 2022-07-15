The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
La Voz Chicago

Encuentran a oficial de policía sin vida

El oficial fue descubierto temprano en la mañana en su residencia en el 1er Distrito Policial.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Un oficial de policía de Chicago fue encontrado sin vida en su casa el viernes. | Cortesía

La Voz es la sección en español del Sun-Times, presentado por AARP Chicago. 

Read in English

Se está llevando a cabo una investigación de muerte después de que un oficial de policía de Chicago fuera encontrado sin vida en su casa el viernes.

El oficial fue descubierto temprano en la mañana en su residencia en el 1er Distrito Policial, dijo la Policía de Chicago. No se dieron a conocer más detalles.

El 1er Distrito abarca partes del centro.

“Por favor, mantengan a la familia y amigos de este oficial en sus pensamientos y oraciones durante este momento difícil”, dijo la policía.

