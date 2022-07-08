The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Matan a hombre en el Parque Douglass

Su familia abrió una cuenta de GoFundMe.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_07_08_at_14.03.59.png

El adolescente conducía en la cuadra 1600 al sur de Farrar Drive cuando alguien le disparó varias veces.

GoFundMe

La Voz es la sección en español del Sun-Times, presentado por AARP Chicago. 

Read in English

Un hombre de 19 años fue asesinado a tiros el miércoles por la tarde en Douglass Park en el lado oeste.

Aproximadamente a la 1 p.m., el adolescente conducía en la cuadra 1600 al sur de Farrar Drive cuando alguien le disparó varias veces, dijo la Policía de Chicago.

Fue transportado al Hospital Mount Sinai donde fue declarado muerto, dijo la policía.

No había nadie bajo custodia.

El GoFundMe de la familia dice sobre “Gio”: “Todos los que tuvimos la fortuna de conocerlo saben qué fue un joven amable, trabajador y amoroso. Estaba dedicado a su familia y a sus estudios, un excelente estudiante que habría ingresado a su segundo año en la UIC este próximo otoño. Nos lo quitaron demasiado pronto, todos lo recordaremos y lo extrañaremos mucho.”

