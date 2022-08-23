The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
La Voz Chicago

Matan a tiros a hombre de La Villita mientras estaba sentado en auto

El hombre, de 33 años, fue baleado en la cabeza y fue declarado muerto en la escena.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Tres personas se acercaron al automóvil en la cuadra 2500 al sur de Karlov Avenue alrededor de las 9:20 p.m. y dispararon más de 20 tiros. | Archivos Sun-Times

La Voz es la sección en español del Sun-Times, presentado por AARP Chicago. 

Read in English

Un hombre fue asesinado a tiros mientras estaba sentado en un automóvil en La Villita el lunes por la noche.

Tres personas se acercaron al automóvil en la cuadra 2500 al sur de Karlov Avenue alrededor de las 9:20 p.m. y dispararon más de 20 tiros, dijo la Policía de Chicago.

El hombre, de 33 años, fue baleado en la cabeza y fue declarado muerto en la escena, dijo la policía. Su nombre no ha sido publicado.

Los atacantes huyeron en una camioneta azul, según la policía.

Nadie estaba bajo custodia.

