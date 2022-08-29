Hombre es baleado a través la ventana de un restaurante en Humboldt Park

Un hombre fue asesinado a tiros el viernes por la noche mientras estaba dentro de un restaurante en Humboldt Park.
El hombre, de 50 años, estaba en la cuadra 2700 al oeste de Division Street alrededor de las 9:20 p.m. cuando alguien afuera del restaurante le disparó a través de la ventana, impactándolo una vez en el cuello, dijo la Policía de Chicago.
La víctima fue llevada al Hospital Stroger, donde fue declarado muerto, dijo la policía.
Nadie estaba bajo custodia. Los detectives del área están investigando.
