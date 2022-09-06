Atropellan a adolescentes que andaban en ‘scooter’ en La Villita

Dos jovencitas de 15 años fueron atropelladas por un automóvil mientras andaban en “scooter” en La Villita el lunes por la noche.
Las adolescentes cruzaban la calle en la cuadra 2800 al sur de Kedzie Avenue cuando un automóvil negro las atropelló alrededor de las 8:10 p.m. y huyó, dijo la Policía de Chicago.
Ambas niñas sufrieron raspaduras y moretones y fueron llevadas al Hospital Stroger en buenas condiciones, dijo la policía.
Nadie estaba bajo custodia.
