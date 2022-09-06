The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
La Voz Chicago

Atropellan a adolescentes que andaban en ‘scooter’ en La Villita

Ambas niñas sufrieron raspaduras y moretones y fueron llevadas al Hospital Stroger en buenas condiciones.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Las adolescentes cruzaban la calle en la cuadra 2800 al sur de Kedzie Avenue cuando un automóvil negro las atropelló.

La Voz es la sección en español del Sun-Times, presentado por AARP Chicago. 

Read in English

Dos jovencitas de 15 años fueron atropelladas por un automóvil mientras andaban en “scooter” en La Villita el lunes por la noche.

Las adolescentes cruzaban la calle en la cuadra 2800 al sur de Kedzie Avenue cuando un automóvil negro las atropelló alrededor de las 8:10 p.m. y huyó, dijo la Policía de Chicago.

Ambas niñas sufrieron raspaduras y moretones y fueron llevadas al Hospital Stroger en buenas condiciones, dijo la policía.

Nadie estaba bajo custodia.

