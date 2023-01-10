Policía alerta de 8 autos robados o dañados en lado sur

La Policía de Chicago cree que dos personas son responsables de robar o destruir ocho autos en el vecindario de Englewood a lo largo de un mes.
Los incidentes ocurrieron en la calle Bishop, con las calles 71st, 72nd, 73rd y 74th, según una alerta policial.
“En todos estos incidentes, las víctimas estacionaron su vehículo y descubrieron que faltaba o estaba dañado el mismo día o al día siguiente”, dijo la policía en la alerta.
Los sospechosos fueron descritos como afroamericanos, entre 5 pies 7 pulgadas y 5 pies 8 pulgadas, con un peso entre 120 a 130 libras, de 17 a 19 años, vestidos con ropa oscura y conduciendo un Hyundai azul.
The Latest
Since 1994, Ladder Up, a nonprofit providing free tax filing assistance, has returned clients $1.4 billion in tax refunds. But it’s way short of helpers.
Bulls writer Rob Schaefer and Cubs writer Tim Stebbins were let go Tuesday, further dwindling a digital team that not long ago was the regional sports network’s focus.
Delight, then frustration after bookstore customer returns $800 worth of books she only wanted for holiday ‘staging’
Rebecca George, co-owner of Volumes Bookcafe in Wicker Park and downtown, took to Twitter this week to complain.
Just before 2 p.m., the plane’s engine failed and it landed on the southbound lanes of I-355 near milepost 13.7, authorities said. No one was hurt, authorities say.
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council re-thinking support over mayor’s failure to reach out after he accidentally shot himself
Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) said his second thoughts stem from Lightfoot’s “coldness” toward him, including her not contacting him after the accidental shooting last fall and his more recent hospitalization for a low blood count. “I wouldn’t treat my friends that way,” he said.