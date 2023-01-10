The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Policía alerta de 8 autos robados o dañados en lado sur

La Policía de Chicago cree que dos personas son responsables de los actos.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Los incidentes ocurrieron en la calle Bishop, con las calles 71st, 72nd, 73rd y 74th, según una alerta policial.

La Policía de Chicago cree que dos personas son responsables de robar o destruir ocho autos en el vecindario de Englewood a lo largo de un mes.

“En todos estos incidentes, las víctimas estacionaron su vehículo y descubrieron que faltaba o estaba dañado el mismo día o al día siguiente”, dijo la policía en la alerta.

Los sospechosos fueron descritos como afroamericanos, entre 5 pies 7 pulgadas y 5 pies 8 pulgadas, con un peso entre 120 a 130 libras, de 17 a 19 años, vestidos con ropa oscura y conduciendo un Hyundai azul.

