Tuesday, January 3, 2023
La Voz Chicago

3 adolescentes heridos en un tiroteo en Lawndale

Los jóvenes fueron trasladados al Stroger Hospital, donde se encuentran en buen estado.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
casings.jpg

Archivos Sun-Times

La Voz es la sección en español del Sun-Times, presentado por AARP Chicago. 

Read in English

Tres adolescentes fueron disparados el lunes por la tarde en Lawndale, en el West Side.

Dos chicos de 13 años y uno de 14 estaban en una acera sobre las 3:55 p.m. en el bloque 1400 de South Springfield Avenue cuando alguien en un vehículo se acercó y uno de los ocupantes empezó a disparar, dijo la Policía de Chicago.

Ambos chicos recibieron disparos en la mano izquierda, mientras que el otro chico recibió un disparo en el brazo izquierdo, dijo la policía. Fueron trasladados al Stroger Hospital, donde se encuentran en buen estado.

No se informó de ninguna detención.

