3 adolescentes heridos en un tiroteo en Lawndale

Tres adolescentes fueron disparados el lunes por la tarde en Lawndale, en el West Side.
Dos chicos de 13 años y uno de 14 estaban en una acera sobre las 3:55 p.m. en el bloque 1400 de South Springfield Avenue cuando alguien en un vehículo se acercó y uno de los ocupantes empezó a disparar, dijo la Policía de Chicago.
Ambos chicos recibieron disparos en la mano izquierda, mientras que el otro chico recibió un disparo en el brazo izquierdo, dijo la policía. Fueron trasladados al Stroger Hospital, donde se encuentran en buen estado.
No se informó de ninguna detención.
