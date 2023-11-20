The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 20, 2023
1 muerto después de choque de tren de carga con trailer

Reportes iniciales indican que el tren impactó el vagón.

By  Kaitlin Washburn and Cindy Hernandez
   
La colisión ocurrió alrededor de las 6:30 a.m. en el patio de ferrocarriles de Norfolk Southern en 350 W. Garfield Ave.

ABC7 Chicago

Socorristas estaban tratando de recuperar a una persona que murió después de que un tren de carga chocara contra un camión de FedEx en el vecindario Back of the Yards, según el Departamento de Bomberos de Chicago.

La colisión ocurrió alrededor de las 6:30 a.m. en el patio de ferrocarriles de Norfolk Southern en 350 W. Garfield Ave., dijo el portavoz de los bomberos, Walter Schroeder.

El departamento no dio más detalles.

