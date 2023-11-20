1 muerto después de choque de tren de carga con trailer

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.
Socorristas estaban tratando de recuperar a una persona que murió después de que un tren de carga chocara contra un camión de FedEx en el vecindario Back of the Yards, según el Departamento de Bomberos de Chicago.
La colisión ocurrió alrededor de las 6:30 a.m. en el patio de ferrocarriles de Norfolk Southern en 350 W. Garfield Ave., dijo el portavoz de los bomberos, Walter Schroeder.
350 west Garfield Norfolk and Southern rail yard. A freight train has struck a semi Semi was stopped on tracks on rail property updated information indicates we have a fatality CFD is making recovery. (Langford)— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 20, 2023
El departamento no dio más detalles.
The Latest
Todd Helton, who fell 11 votes short this year in ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, and Billy Wagner, who was 27 shy, are among 14 holdovers.
Sony Pictures Entertainment’s first immersive entertainment/dining complex is situated in the site of the former Sears store.
Todos, con algunas excepciones, tendrán que irse a principios de abril, según la norma.
La entrada a la pista de hielo es gratuita, pero se requieren boletos con fecha y horario, disponibles en línea.
‘I perceived it as a threat.’ Field Museum worker testifies about phone call with then-Ald. Ed Burke
Prosecutors say the former City Council dean was upset that he had failed to land an internship at the Field Museum for the daughter of a close friend.