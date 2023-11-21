The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
La Voz Chicago

Muere hombre de Pilsen de nueve impactos de bala

El hombre de 24 años fue trasladado al hospital, donde fue declarado muerto a la 1:31 a.m., dijeron las autoridades.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Muere hombre de Pilsen de nueve impactos de bala
Miguel Villegas se estaba bajando de un vehículo en la cuadra 2300 al oeste de 18th Place cuando una camioneta negra se acercó y alguien adentro abrió fuego. | Archivos Sun-Times

Miguel Villegas se estaba bajando de un vehículo en la cuadra 2300 al oeste de 18th Place cuando una camioneta negra se acercó y alguien adentro abrió fuego. | Archivos Sun-Times

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Read in English

Un hombre fue asesinado a tiros la madrugada del martes en el barrio de Pilsen.

Alrededor de la 1:05 a.m., Miguel Villegas, de 24 años, se estaba bajando de un vehículo en la cuadra 2300 al oeste de 18th Place cuando una camioneta negra se acercó y alguien adentro abrió fuego, dijeron la Policía de Chicago y la Oficina del Médico Forense del Condado de Cook.

Villegas, quien vivía en la cuadra 2300 al oeste de 18th Place, recibió nueve impactos de bala en el cuerpo y fue trasladado al Hospital Mount Sinai, donde fue declarado muerto a la 1:31 a.m., dijeron las autoridades.

No hubo arrestos.

Next Up In La Voz
Grupo de manifestantes bloquea la construcción de campamento para migrantes en Brighton Park
Biden aprueba declaración de desastre en áreas de Condado de Cook afectadas por inundaciones
Man gunned down in Pilsen
Biden approves federal disaster help for parts of Cook County hit in September storm
Brighton Park migrant tent site construction blocked by protesters: ‘Show me the permit; I’m ready to go to jail.’
1 dead after freight train, semitruck collide in Back of the Yards rail yard
The Latest
A duffle bag branded with the logos of the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice, which advocated for the end of cash bail in Illinois, and Chicago rapper Vic Mensa’s cannabis company, 93 Boyz.
Bail Reform
Justice reform groups partner with Vic Mensa’s pot company to provide care packages to people released from jail
The packages are co-branded with the logos of the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice and the rapper’s cannabis company, 93 Boyz.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
EVROD_11XX23_02.jpeg
Entertainment and Culture
NBC-5’s Evrod Cassimy using his musical voice to help CHA families celebrate Christmas
Reporter is releasing a song later this week with all proceeds going to Chicago Housing Authority families for the holidays.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Customers line up at the new Starbucks branch at 5807 S. Western Ave., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Business
New Starbucks hopes to perk up Gage Park, West Englewood
The Starbucks, 5807 S. Western Ave., has added 35 jobs and cost $3 million to open.
By Kade Heather
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Bulls
Bulls blame game starts and finishes with VP Arturas Karnisovas
Karnisovas has not missed one shot, thrown away one bad pass, or blown a single defensive assignment, but he is responsible for this sinking ship and needs to start fixing it sooner than later.
By Joe Cowley
 
Nicky Lopez
MLB
Infielder Nicky Lopez comes full circle with trade to White Sox
White Sox improve infield defense with Naperville Central graduate’s arrival on South Side.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 