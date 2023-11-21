Muere hombre de Pilsen de nueve impactos de bala

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.
Un hombre fue asesinado a tiros la madrugada del martes en el barrio de Pilsen.
Alrededor de la 1:05 a.m., Miguel Villegas, de 24 años, se estaba bajando de un vehículo en la cuadra 2300 al oeste de 18th Place cuando una camioneta negra se acercó y alguien adentro abrió fuego, dijeron la Policía de Chicago y la Oficina del Médico Forense del Condado de Cook.
Villegas, quien vivía en la cuadra 2300 al oeste de 18th Place, recibió nueve impactos de bala en el cuerpo y fue trasladado al Hospital Mount Sinai, donde fue declarado muerto a la 1:31 a.m., dijeron las autoridades.
No hubo arrestos.
