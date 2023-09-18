The Little Village arch is getting repairs, city says clock will be returned by end of the year

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

In early August, Little Village residents saw scaffolding going up around the Little Village welcoming arch. Most residents thought that decorations were being installed ahead of the neighborhood’s annual Mexican independence day parade in mid September.

However, panic settled in with the removal of its iconic clock without any notice.

It’s not that the clock works or has ever been able to tell time. It is infamous for being a broken clock, despite the best efforts of community groups to fix it.

Still, the Centenario clock contributes to the structure’s aesthetic– and was a donation from the Mexican government in 1991 as recognition of the growing Mexican population in the city.

“It’s definitely not a permanent thing,” confirmed alderman Byron Sigcho López, whose 25th ward now encompasses the location of the arch.

Since officials voted in January to make the arch a recognized historical landmark, its maintenance and care falls under the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) given its location over 26th Street.

“As part of the work, it was determined that the clock had some issues mainly because of how it was attached to the arch. And some work needs to happen so that it’s properly secured… and in line with the guidelines of a landmark,” the alderman said.

Previously, the maintenance of the arch was a shared task involving the Little Village Chamber of Commerce and the Little Village Community Council.

The chamber executive director Jennifer Aguilar told La Voz that she initially learned of the repairs through the contractor JLK Architects.

CDOT later told her that “they’re removing the clock faces (on both sides) and they’re going to be disassembled and restored. So they’re gonna clean them and then reinstall the faces at a later date.”

But something could be different: “What they are going to take out is the mechanism of the clock, the machinery, because there’s no way they can repair that”, she added.

There have been multiple attempts and thousands of dollars spent to repair the clock in the past without success. It appears that Chicago’s climate and the clock’s electrical components have not been compatible.

Aguilar said she asked the city if the repairs could wait until after the parade, but was told that it would delay the construction work, since CDOT wants to finish the job this year.

“CDOT is currently rehabilitating the archway and repairing the clock to ensure it is operational, in good condition, and preserved for future generations,” said Erica Schroeder, spokeswoman for CDOT. “The clock will return to the archway when the restoration is complete, which we expect to happen before the end of the year.”

The plan is to remove the backend of the clock and find a home for it in Little Village that is accessible to the public. For now, a community bank is being discussed as a possibility.

“I have been told that the Self/Help Credit Union (formerly Second Federal bank) is being considered as the new location to house the Little Village arch clock and I am supportive of this effort,” said 22nd ward alderperson Michael D. Rodríguez. “The location is in the center of Little Village and an architectural gem itself, so this would be a great match.”

Arch maintenance will include reinforcing the structure and a paint job. What remains to be seen is how the city will get the clock working again.

