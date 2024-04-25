The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
2024 Miche Festival Lineup announced: Kali Uchis, Junior H, Los Ángeles Azules, Santa Fe Klan among the bill

The sixth annual Michelada Festival returns to Chicago’s South-Side on July 13 and 14, with Oakwood Beach as its desginated new venue.

By  Andrea Flores
   
Elvis-Crespo-Miche-Festival

Elvis Crespo performs at 2023 Michelada Festival held at Harrison Park in Pilsen.

Grab your Micheladas and get the beach party started this summertime-chi!

The sixth annual Michelada Festival has announced their 2024 artist lineup, sure to bring crowds from all over the city and suburbs to Oakwood Beach. The two-day festival takes place on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.

The festival features larger activations, new games and rides, an enhanced VIP experience, and a vibrant new atmosphere “with more sol, playa, and micheladas,” organizers said.

Colombian pop-singer Kali Uchis is set to headline day one of the festival. Los Angeles Azules, Santa Fe Klan, Ryan Castro, Piso 21, De La Ghetto and J Santos are also among the bill for Saturday.

Música mexicana is the theme of day two, with corrido tumbado star Junior H as the main act of the night. The lineup also includes Luis R. Conriquez, Chino Pacas, Jasiel Nuñez, Hermanos Espinoza, Los Primos del Este, Los Esquivel, Los Kbros and El Malo.

Michelada Festival
“Chicago’s Latino Festival”

When: July 13-14 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m

Where: Oakwood Beach 4100 South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL, 60653

Tickets: TBD

Info: Miche Fest 2024

Past performances at Miche Fest include Prince Royce, Natti Natasha, Gerardo Ortiz and Elvis Crespo.

“What started as an idea to blend music, Latin culture, and beloved micheladas has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Fernando Nieto, co-founder of Miche Fest.

In past iterations, the festival was held at Harrison Park in Pilsen, though local residents have been vocal about the foot traffic, parking and noise.

“This festival is for all Latinos to come out and enjoy summertime the way Chicago does it,” Nieto said.

Passes for Miche Fest go on sale this Friday, April 26 at 12 p.m CT.

