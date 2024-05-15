The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
La Voz Chicago Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Liza Colón-Zayas connects with her inner child in John Krasinski film 'IF'

Best known for her role as Tina in the award-winning Hulu series “The Bear,” Colón-Zayas is hitting the big screen this week in director John Krasinski’s new children’s movie “IF” alongside a star-studded voiceover cast.

By  Ambar Colón, Assistant Editor, La Voz Chicago
   
SHARE Liza Colón-Zayas connects with her inner child in John Krasinski film 'IF'
Liza Colón-Zayas attends the New York premiere of "IF" earlier this week in New York. The actress says she took inspiration from real-life healthcare workers for her role as nurse Janet in the film.

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the New York premiere of “IF” earlier this week in New York. The actress says she took inspiration from real-life healthcare workers for her role as nurse Janet in the film.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Sometimes healing comes in the form of connecting with your inner child.
Puerto Rican actor Liza Colón-Zayas portrays a caring nurse in
director John Krasinski’s new children’s movie “IF” — an acronym for “imaginary friends.”

The movie’s message of holding onto the power of imagination is “so profound,” Colón-Zayas told the Sun-Times in an interview. From her humble beginnings as a young girl in the Bronx, Colón-Zayas never stopped dreaming.

“I grew up in the projects. Nobody looked like me on TV,” she said. When she was a little girl, her mom encouraged her to imitate Erica Kane from the decades-old soap opera “All My Children.” That sparked her love of the craft.

“I just knew that I wanted to do this even though there was no path,” she said.

Best known for portraying Tina Marrero on “The Bear,” the Emmy Award-winning TV series set in Chicago, Colón-Zayas plays nurse Janet in the movie about a 12-year-old girl, Bea (Cailey Fleming), dealing with the loneliness and grief of losing her mother to cancer several years prior.

Bea only begins to see these imaginary friends while exploring her grandmother’s apartment building in New York City. She’s living there to be close to her dad (John Krasinski) while he’s slated to undergo a life-saving heart procedure at a prestigious hospital in the city, where nurse Janet is on staff.

Liza Colón-Zayas as nurse Janet in Paramount Pictures' "IF."

Liza Colón-Zayas as nurse Janet in the new feature film “IF.”

Paramount Pictures

One of Bea’s new friends is Blue (Steve Carell), an enormously large, purple... thing? Then there’s Blossom (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), an animated butterfly , and Cal (Ryan Reynolds), her human neighbor. They introduce her to a retirement home full of downtrodden imaginary friends looking to be matched with new kids — one in particular spending his days cooped up in a hospital room with several broken limbs.

Colón-Zayas said she took inspiration from real-life working healthcare professionals to prepare for her role as Janet.

“I spent a lot of time, just because life is that way, being in situations watching people like Janet do what they gotta do,” she said. “And so, the thing to give respect to is empathy and compassion.”

Working alongside Krasinski and Fleming was the highlight of being a part of “IF,” Colón-Zayas added.

“It’s a great reminder that sets can be positive. They don’t have to be toxic. You can have fun, and then just to see it all come together ... I’m pinching myself. I’m so, so lucky.”

Next up, Colón-Zayas reprises her role as spunky chef Tina in the highly anticipated third season of “The Bear,” set to hit Hulu on June 27. Tina’s storyline will include more “challenges, growth, struggle and stress,” Colón-Zayas revealed.

When Colón-Zayas is working in Chicago, her preferred post-filming food spot is Ponce Restaurant in Hermosa. Good pasteles, she said, are hard to find. Ponce’s version of the traditional dish from Puerto Rico — made of root vegetables or plantain and filled with savory pork — is one of the best around, she said.

After long days on set, “I don’t get out,” she said. “I’m actually more of a hermit. But man, that’s been a good spot to get delivery. The food is on point.”

BEAR_S1_104_MD_00025Photo_Matt_Dinerstein_f.jpg

Liza Colon-Zayas stars as Tina in the FX series “The Bear,” set in Chicago.

FX

Next Up In La Voz
Muerte de un padre de familia de 24 años conmociona a sus vecinos del noroeste de Chicago
Mujer de Chicago que ayuda a migrantes lucha por quedarse en Estados Unidos
Cierran refugio para migrantes de Woodlawn, el onceavo que cierra hasta la fecha
La auténtica receta de mole de una bisabuela es la especialidad de restaurante de Lake View
Johnson ofrece ayuda a dueños de casa y comercio afectados por las altas facturas de agua causadas por fugas subterráneas
La Convención Nacional Demócrata debe impulsar el apoyo a los pequeños negocios de Chicago
The Latest
The Bears will likely get an extra road game against the Raiders this year under the NFL’s new 17-game season.
Bears
Bears' 2024 schedule features Week 6 against Jaguars in London, Thanksgiving vs. the Lions
The Bears have known since January that they were set to play a game in London this year. Now, they have a date and an opponent.
By Patrick Finley, Chicago Bears reporter
 
BEARS-051224-43a.jpg
Bears
Bears 2024 schedule released in full: Caleb Williams' debut is home vs. Titans
The Bears face three teams that had winning records in their first four games and have all their NFC North showdowns between Weeks 11 and 18.
By Jason Lieser, Chicago Bears reporter
 
Megan Thee Stallion performs in Times Square on New Year's Eve.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago May 16-22: The Mix
A pair of Megan Thee Stallion concerts, the return of the “Beetlejuice” musical and an exhibit of Chicago protest art are among the entertainment highlights of the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Northwestern will again play a football game at Wrigley Field.
College Sports
Northwestern football to play Illinois and Ohio State at Wrigley Field this year
The Cubs’ home stadium was available for college games, but not until November, when the baseball playoffs will have ended.
By Patrick Finley, Chicago Bears reporter
 
050724_Sky_vs_Liberty_Gary Dineen_NBAE via Getty Images (4).jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky's new identity under Teresa Weatherspoon will be on display in season opener against Wings
No. 7 overall pick Angel Reese is a projected starter Wednesday night.
By Annie Costabile, Chicago Sky + Red Stars reporter
 