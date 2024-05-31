The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 31, 2024
La Voz Chicago News Chicago

10,560 Illinois-based Mexican nationals to vote in historic presidential election

Up to 1,500 Mexicans with a voting ID are also be eligible to vote at the Chicago Mexican consulate by 6pm on Sunday.

By  Andrea Flores
   
SHARE 10,560 Illinois-based Mexican nationals to vote in historic presidential election
This combination of file pictures created on May 31, 2024, shows senator and presidential pre-candidate for Frente Amplio por México, Xochitl Galvez (L), looking on during a press conference at the premises of the National Action Party in Mexico City on August 29, 2023, and Mexican leftist presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, of the National Regeneration Movement party (MORENA), looking on during a campaign rally in Alvaro Obregon municipality, Mexico City, on May 16, 2024.

Millions of Mexicans are expected to vote for their first woman president in a landmark election on June 2, 2024, following a long and sometimes acrimonious race overshadowed by soaring political violence.

RODRIGO OROPEZ, AYURI CORTEZ/Getty

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Mexican voters will make history this Sunday as they are likely to elect the first female president.

Leading the vote is Morena candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, former Mexico City Mayor, scientist and shared-recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize.

Sheinbaum is a long-time associate of outgoing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who won the majority vote in the 2018 election.

AMLO leaves a favorable legacy after addressing social issues to uplift Mexico’s most impoverished communities, such as increasing the minimum wage by 20%. He exits his tenure with the highest approval rate among every Mexican president in the last twenty years, based on recent polling by Reforma, which will likely favor Morena candidate Sheinbaum.

Sheinbaum faces PAN candidate Xochitl Galvez, a former Senator and tech entrepreneur of Otomi Indigenous descent, who has been a fierce critic of the AMLO presidency and his handling of healthcare and crime.

A third candidate, Jorge Alvarez Maynez from the Citizen Movement party, also trails far behind the two women candidates.

This election is the biggest in the country’s history, with more than 20,000 congressional and local positions to be filled, according to the Associated Press.

With over 100 million registered voters in Mexico, according to the National Electoral Institute, the election is set for a historic turnout, even for Mexican nationals living abroad.

An estimated 223,961 Mexican nationals abroad are also set to submit their vote via mail, online or in-person, a 23% jump from the previous presidential foreign election registrations.

Though the registration period was finalized on Feb. 25, up to 1,500 Mexican nationals with a voting ID card are eligible to vote in-person at the four Consulates with electronic voting machines including Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Montreal.

In Illinois alone, 10,560 Mexican citizens have already registered to vote, with over half opting for electronic voting, a new module that was implemented during a special Senatorial election in 2020.

For more information on voting, visit the National Electoral Institute.

Next Up In La Voz
Ofrecen recompensas por la captura de los hijos de El Chapo y de un sicario del cártel de Sinaloa.
Soldier Field está listo para combatir los insultos homófobos en el partido de la Selección Mexicana
Condenan a 30 años de cárcel a la mujer que ayudó a su madre a estrangular a Marlen Ochoa-López
Dos hombres del suroeste fueron asesinados a balazos en el Parque La Villita. ‘Da miedo’
Los habitantes de Chicago acuden masivamente a la orilla del lago con la apertura de las playas para el verano
Esculturas de mariposas en la Milla Magnífica inspiran selfies y promueven la conservación de la fauna
The Latest
Nestor Isidro Perez Salas, an accused cartel assassin, wears all black and stands wearing handcuffs as an officer in military gear holds his shoulder.
La Voz Chicago
Ofrecen recompensas por la captura de los hijos de El Chapo y de un sicario del cártel de Sinaloa.
El Departamento de Estado ha pagado más de $180 millones en recompensas desde 1986 por la captura de más de 90 personas. Se ofreció una recompensa de $3 millones por Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, quien según las autoridades asesinó a policías mexicanos y a un informante de la DEA para los “Chapitos”, cuatro hijos del Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera y quienes enfrentan en Chicago cargos por narcotráfico.
By Frank Main
 
Play was temporarily stopped in accordance with the Anti-Discriminatory Protocol during an International friendly match between Mexico and Ecuador at Soldier Field on Sunday.
La Voz Chicago
Soldier Field está listo para combatir los insultos homófobos en el partido de la Selección Mexicana
Durante la final de la Copa Oro 2019 contra Estados Unidos y un amistoso de 2022 contra Ecuador, los aficionados de México corearon un insulto homofóbico contra el portero rival.
By Brian Sandalow
 
A mural for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez at South Newberry Avenue and West 16th Street in Pilsen.
La Voz Chicago
Condenan a 30 años de cárcel a la mujer que ayudó a su madre a estrangular a Marlen Ochoa-López
Sin apenas hablar más allá de un susurro y conteniendo las lágrimas, Desiree Figueroa le dijo a la jueza Peggy Chiampas que estaba arrepentida. “Nunca podré disculparme lo suficiente por lo que hice”, dijo. “Eso es todo, jueza, gracias”.
By Matthew Hendrickson  and Andy Grimm
 
A photo of Ryan Poles watching warmups.
Bears
Your favorite Chicago roster architect? It's the Bears' Ryan Poles by a mile
In this week’s “Polling Place,” we also posed questions about the Sky’s game against Caitlin Clark and the Fever on Saturday, and the Cubs’ Shota Imanaga and the White Sox’ Garrett Crochet.
By Steve Greenberg
 
La Voz Chicago
Dos hombres del suroeste fueron asesinados a balazos en el Parque La Villita. ‘Da miedo’
Dos hombres fueron encontrados en un campo de fútbol con heridas de bala cerca de las dos de la madrugada del jueves en el Parque La Villita, ubicado en la cuadra 2800 al sur de Sacramento Ave. Los hombres estaban involucrados en un accidente de automóvil antes del tiroteo.
By Mary Norkol  and Emmanuel Camarillo
 