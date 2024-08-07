The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Camión de carga atropella a mujer sobre la Avenida Ashland

El camión de carga la atropelló y fue trasladada al Hospital Stroger, donde fue declarada muerta.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The crash happened at Roosevelt Road and Ashland Avenue about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 6, 2024.

Alrededor de las 8:15 p.m., la mujer no identificada cruzó frente a un camión semirremolque que se dirigía hacia el norte por Ashland Avenue, cerca de Roosevelt Road, según la Policía de Chicago.

Sun-Times

Una mujer fue atropellada fatalmente por un camión de carga en el Near West Side el martes por la noche, según informó la policía.

No se reportaron otras lesiones. La Unidad de Accidentes Graves de la Policía de Chicago está investigando.

