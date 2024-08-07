Camión de carga atropella a mujer sobre la Avenida Ashland
El camión de carga la atropelló y fue trasladada al Hospital Stroger, donde fue declarada muerta.
El mejor lugar para cobertura de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.
Una mujer fue atropellada fatalmente por un camión de carga en el Near West Side el martes por la noche, según informó la policía.
Alrededor de las 8:15 p.m., la mujer no identificada cruzó frente a un camión semirremolque que se dirigía hacia el norte por Ashland Avenue, cerca de Roosevelt Road, según la Policía de Chicago.
No se reportaron otras lesiones. La Unidad de Accidentes Graves de la Policía de Chicago está investigando.
