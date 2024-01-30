The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
La Voz Chicago

Encuentran a solicitante de asilo de 16 años que estaba desaparecida

Un portavoz del departamento de policía dijo que estaba “segura”.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Encuentran a solicitante de asilo de 16 años que estaba desaparecida
Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz&nbsp;había sido reportada desaparecida el fin de semana. | Archivos Sun-Times

Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz había sido reportada desaparecida el fin de semana. | Archivos Sun-Times

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Read in English

Una solicitante de asilo de 16 años que fue vista por última vez en el West Loop durante el fin de semana fue encontrada a salvo, anunció la Policía de Chicago el martes por la mañana.

Un portavoz del departamento no reveló dónde se encontró a Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz, ni quién la encontró, pero dijo que estaba “segura”.

Iwa-Ruiz había sido vista por última vez en un autobús de la CTA en Ashland Avenue cerca de West Lake Street el sábado.

Next Up In La Voz
Johnson retrasa el desalojo de migrantes, dice que los refugios no estaban diseñados para ser permanentes
El Condado de Cook envía por correo la primera cuota de los impuestos a la propiedad
Chita Rivera, pioneering Tony-winning dancer and singer, dies at 91
16-year-old asylum-seeker missing from West Loop found safe, police say
Facing Council heat, Johnson delays migrant evictions, but warns shelter ‘was never meant to be permanent’
Cook County treasurer mails nearly 2 million first installment property tax bills
The Latest
cpd-02.JPG
Gresham
No evidence of shots fired before Chicago cop shot at a man on South Side, police oversight agency finds
An officer heard a loud bang and began shooting at a man who was standing near a home on the South Side Thursday night, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. No one was arrested or injured.
By Violet Miller
 
El Hefe, 15 West Hubbard Street, on Jan. 10, 2019, in Chicago.
Chicago
River North bar at center of past sexual assault allegations suspends operations
El Hefe announced Monday it was suspending operations in Chicago because of a rise in crime.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Thornton’s Morez Johnson (21) finishes the Wildcats victory over Benet with a late dunk.
High School Basketball
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 166: The stock report
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Police stand in front of a damaged white sedan near the House of Blues.&nbsp;
Crime
Chicago police officer charged with DUI in deadly crash outside House of Blues
The blood alcohol level of Tangie Brown, 40, was .093 when she was tested two hours after the Dec. 7 crash, prosecutors said. Responding officers didn’t offer the test at the scene.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Tom Schuba
 
Gunfire was exchanged during a robbery Saturday morning at a gas station in River North.
Crime
Body pulled from Chicago River on Lower West Side
The person, who hasn’t been identified, was pulled from the water about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday near the 2400 block of South Hoyne Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 