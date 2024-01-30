Encuentran a solicitante de asilo de 16 años que estaba desaparecida

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.
Una solicitante de asilo de 16 años que fue vista por última vez en el West Loop durante el fin de semana fue encontrada a salvo, anunció la Policía de Chicago el martes por la mañana.
Un portavoz del departamento no reveló dónde se encontró a Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz, ni quién la encontró, pero dijo que estaba “segura”.
Iwa-Ruiz había sido vista por última vez en un autobús de la CTA en Ashland Avenue cerca de West Lake Street el sábado.
Johnson retrasa el desalojo de migrantes, dice que los refugios no estaban diseñados para ser permanentes
Facing Council heat, Johnson delays migrant evictions, but warns shelter ‘was never meant to be permanent’
The Latest
No evidence of shots fired before Chicago cop shot at a man on South Side, police oversight agency finds
An officer heard a loud bang and began shooting at a man who was standing near a home on the South Side Thursday night, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. No one was arrested or injured.
El Hefe announced Monday it was suspending operations in Chicago because of a rise in crime.
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
The blood alcohol level of Tangie Brown, 40, was .093 when she was tested two hours after the Dec. 7 crash, prosecutors said. Responding officers didn’t offer the test at the scene.
The person, who hasn’t been identified, was pulled from the water about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday near the 2400 block of South Hoyne Avenue.