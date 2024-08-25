Several residents displaced after Lakeview fire

Multiple people were displaced after an early morning fire in Lakeview on Sunday, Chicago fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after 6 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Fletcher Street, according to Chicago fire officials. It was contained by 7:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported, though the building was gutted, displacing multiple residents.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.