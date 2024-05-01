The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary

'Heartened' by the idealism of pro-Palestinian student protesters

They are willing to risk the completion of degrees or acquiring police records as allies of suffering civilians in Gaza, a reader from Hyde Park says.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE 'Heartened' by the idealism of pro-Palestinian student protesters
University of Chicago protesters write on a wall or poster.

Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

On my way back from senior lap swim at the Chicago Park District pool on Monday, I cut through the University of Chicago campus. To my surprise, a tent camp occupied part of the main quads, under the eyes of a cluster of university police.

The scene was friendly. Students were serving themselves food from catering trays laid out on tables, and I saw crates of water being carried in. The protesters’ demands were clear from their boards: Divestment, Disclosure, Repair. In another lonely corner of the quad hung banners and signs supporting Israel.

When I was a teenager, being driven through my home city in Australia, traffic was blocked by a street demonstration against the Vietnam War. I decided then and there that whatever they were for, I was against.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

It was not until my mid-20s that I broke with my politically conservative upbringing to join a street demonstration and became the one blocking the traffic. I had spent much time hiking and camping in the native forests and was marching to protect them from mining. I was for something (the unique Jarrah Forest) and against something (their destruction for profit).

In the 45 years since, I’ve joined lots of marches and protests. But about 15 years ago, I noticed that my heart’s call was to put its energy into building the world it wanted, rather than opposing the policies and people I had previously regarded as “the enemy.”

So when I hear about young people who are focused on destroying “the enemy” of their cause, I have sympathy. .

I am personally heartened by the idealism of the students, their willingness to risk the completion of the degrees or acquiring police records as allies of suffering civilians in Gaza (or Sudan, or Myanmar, or Ukraine, or the South or West sides of Chicago), and I admire the predominantly non-violent nature of their demonstrations.

Would that we could all retain their ideals as we enter the workforce and are co-opted by the need to support ourselves and those who depend upon us (or as others might say, to become adults).

I offer a shout-out to our neighbor pacifist Brad Lyttle, now in his mid-90s, who spent his entire adult life working for peace in the U.S. and abroad. It can be done.

Don Wedd, Hyde Park

Trashing J.D. Vance

I read Sun-Times’ reader Rocco Lotesto’s letter about J.D. Vance. Unlike Mr. Lotesto, I spent money on Vance’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy” and read it. I didn’t pass it on to anyone since Vance turned into an arrogant Trumpster. I threw the book in the garbage.

Virginia Dare McGraw, Naperville

Warmer weather brings out litterbugs

Winter has grudgingly turned to spring, so people are getting outdoors more. That means more carelessly discarded trash along with the greenery and improved weather. In many public areas, we’ll see batches of litter underfoot, often with empty waste containers nearby. That’s both ironic and a civic embarrassment.

Can some of the thousands of Chicago area’s runners entering local races be enlisted to help? Their spring to October busy months coincide with littering season, and the more prestigious races have huge fields. If organizers in their pre-registration flyers called for cleanup crew volunteers perhaps the following weekend, the typical runner’s upbeat and energetic spirit could be tapped in covering targeted parts of town.

If litterbugs fail to cooperate, racers and organizers with some laudable initiative could step up and cover.

Tom Gregg, Niles

Next Up In Commentary
Illinois lawmakers shouldn't leave solitary confinement policies alone
Johnson administration finally moves to spend $374 million in leftover federal COVID relief funds
To protect children, Illinois must crack down on products with dangerous delta-8
Northwestern's Izzy Scane — lacrosse's Caitlin Clark? — has a scoring record to break this week
Groups urge state legislators to pass worker freedom of speech law
Movie on Dante's life, journey leads to look at hellish real-world events
The Latest
cpd.png
Crime
Ride share passenger takes off with vehicle in Old Town
No one was injured and detectives are investigating the theft.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Woman inserting cards with names of vegetable seeds into peat pots at table, closeup
Taste
Grow budget-friendly ingredients indoors and out this spring, summer
Learning how to grow food lets you enjoy fresh produce without stretching your budget.
By Food Drink Life
 
AdobeStock_336981382.jpeg
Editorials
Illinois lawmakers shouldn't leave solitary confinement policies alone
Prisons are designed to punish people who break the law. They aren’t expected to provide the same accommodations or services available at a scenic five-star hotel. But they also shouldn’t be shrinking the brains of its inhabitants or catalyze suicidal thoughts and psychosis.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
Editorials
Johnson administration finally moves to spend $374 million in leftover federal COVID relief funds
A question remains: What’s the plan for funding these initiatives once the pandemic money runs out?
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: She won't talk to me, but I dream of a life with her anyway
In love with a former boss who has cut off communication, reader considers waiting for her to come around but knows it’s better to move on.
By Abigail Van Buren
 