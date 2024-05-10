CO2 pipelines are an important tool to fight climate change

As Illinois works to meet its clean energy goals, it’s important for policy makers to carefully consider all the facts to set an appropriate course of action. Unfortunately, a recent opinion column arguing against carbon capture and storage was misleading, rejecting science and facts in favor of fear-mongering to maintain the status quo.

Carbon capture and storage has been studied extensively by universities, federal and state governments, and the private sector — with broad consensus the process is safe. The Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois, for example, found “multiple projects have shown that carbon storage can be done safely and effectively in Illinois.”

CO2 pipelines are some of the safest lines in existence with an incident rate that is less than half that of natural gas pipelines. Indeed, CO2 pipelines are already heavily regulated at the state and federal level by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Illinois Commerce Commission, among others, who have decades of experience safely operating and overseeing CO2 pipelines.

The Climate and Landowner Protection Act (HB 569, SB 3311) proposed in the Illinois General Assembly provides clear direction for consultation with impacted communities to address local concerns, including specific provisions to address environmental justice, and includes additional funding for first responders. It also maintains and builds upon the significant technical and environmental safeguards contained within U.S. EPA’s Class VI well program, including those requirements necessary to protect underground sources of water and to ensure the geologic integrity of storage.

If technology for carbon capture and sequestration projects is essential for eliminating carbon emissions — as experts across the world, including the International Energy Agency, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the Prairie Research Institute and Clean Air Task Force, agree it is — it would be unfortunate for Illinois to not have access to this important climate-fighting tool by blocking vital infrastructure and making the state a less hospitable place to invest.

These projects can play a vital role in helping various industries meet decarbonization goals here and now, especially for those industries experts agree have more difficulty reducing emissions of greenhouse gases.

But without the correct infrastructure and sensible regulations, other states will reap the economic benefits that come with these projects at Illinois’ expense while delaying important efforts to address climate.

Alec Messina, executive director, Energy Council, Illinois Chamber of Commerce

What are police priorities

Two Sun-Times articles regarding the behavior of Chicago police — at a demonstration at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago protesting the bombing of Gaza and regarding the murder of a young man at a street takeover on the Southwest Side — lead me to this question: Why is it that the Chicago Police Department cannot prevent or control the violent usurpation of a public way by a mob but can promptly move in to violently suppress a peaceful, pro-peace demonstration by SAIC students?

Another question: Will the CPD be as assiduous in the identification and arrest of the killer of Guillermo Caballero as they were in finding the killer of Officer Luis Huesca, also gunned down, also in cold blood, and also in Gage Park?

These are questions not principally for individual police officers, most of whom, with important exceptions, do their job to serve and protect while following the directives of their superiors, but for Mayor Brandon Johnson, CPD Supt. Larry Snelling and Fraternal Order of Police President Catanzara.

Peter Draper, South Shore