Save this prescription drug discount program that's a 'lifeline' for low-income folks

Time is running short on the Illinois legislative session, and we are dialing 911 for the critical 340B drug discount program to protect patient care.

We represent 54 community health centers across Illinois providing care to more than 1.5 million people, many of whom are low-income, uninsured or underinsured. For more than 30 years, we have used the federally approved 340B drug discount program as a lifeline. It dramatically decreases the cost of prescription drugs, and we use those to provide affordable access to life-saving drugs and prop up other care that is underfunded or not available without these discounts.

Free colonoscopies and mammograms, mobile clinics and free transportation to appointments are not a luxury for people without other options. They only happen at our clinics and at hospitals across the state through the 340B program.

Today, 340B is holding on by a thread, and time is running short. In some Illinois counties, patients are being forced to travel far out of their way to get vital medications. With the uninsured, that simply isn’t an option, and their health will suffer greatly for it.

In a recent letter to the four legislative leaders, governor and other leadership in Springfield, we warned that staff layoffs and service cuts are imminent if something isn’t done soon.

Five other states have approved, and 20 others are considering, a solution modeled in Senate Bill 3727 that would simply stop the harmful restrictions on 340B that are threatening care. We are confident it will work here. In Arkansas, multiple court rulings have now upheld a similar law despite a hard legal fight against it by the drug companies.

We call on the legislature to approve Senate Bill 3727 now and assure Illinoisans we will continue to support and protect health care options that are under attack.

Ollie Idowu, president and CEO, Illinois Primary Health Care Association

Hamas bears blame for suffering of Gazans

Why is it that nobody seems to notice that the only thing standing between peace in Gaza is Hamas? Israel is in a no-win situation, the people who were living peacefully (mostly) in Gaza are caught in a meat-grinder surely anticipated by Hamas leadership, and the worse it gets, the press and the protesters fail to realize who is really at blame here.

If Hamas gets a cease-fire, they will use it to rebuild and rearm, attack again at a time that suits them, more people will die and Israel will get the blame. Everyone who is condemning Israel for this mess, although not totally innocent, should also focus on who controls life and death in Gaza. Read Hamas’ charter that calls for the total destruction of Israel. The Gazan population are the pawns of Hamas leadership and they don’t care if their people suffer and die. Mayhem suits their cause.

Ken Weiss, Palatine

Go away, Donald Trump

I enjoyed Gene Lyons’ column “Looking for a permanent overseas vacation if Trump gets elected? You may not have to pack your bags.” Where would I move if Trump won? I have thought of this often. My family would move to Hawaii. Yes, it is in the U.S., but I would not be as concerned because I would be living in paradise.

I agree with Gene that Trump has no chance of winning the November election. I pray that President Joe Biden will begin his new term without a repeat of the tragedy on Jan. 6, 2021. I also hope Trump will no longer be the focal point of our news media, and he can just go away.

Linda Padgurskis, Clearing

Keep waterways closed

I read the op-ed regarding the Illinois Department of Natural Resources “protecting” 98% of waterways, e.g. Embarras River, from the general public.

I side with landowners who want to keep the general public away from their properties. I am in favor of protecting the pristine beauty of our natural waterways, forests and natural monuments.

Generally, the public does not respect and does very little to maintain the exquisite beauty of these natural waterways on both private and public lands. They throw trash, dump garbage on grounds and waterways with abandon, and expect maintenance crews to pick up all the debris.

The landowners are justified in keeping the public from their private lands for fear of contaminating their surroundings with garbage and disrespect.

So, I am hoping that all landowners hold firm and resist a bill by Rep. Janet Yang Rohr of Naperville which would destroy the beauty of their properties.

Maria Sklavounou, West Ridge

TikTok in Mnuchin’s hands?

Former Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Bloomberg television that he wants to buy TikTok and then reconfigure its algorithm. As much as I distrust the Chinese Communist Party, I trust Steven Mnuchin even less.

John Regan, Lemont

Worrying about the nation

I spent time closely monitoring campus protests, the hush money case against Trump, the arguments before the Supreme Court about presidential immunity and the latest presidential polls, which fortunately are not always accurate this early in the race. I held my nose and watched with disgust most of the network TV Sunday news shows.

All of this prompts me to worry that the legal cases against Trump, even if decided before November, will not impact the 2024 election. Sadly, I continue to be amazed that so many potential voters don’t appear to care whether Trump committed crimes or engaged in despicable behavior.

Moreover, despite all of Joe Biden’s accomplishments, too many are willing to vote for someone who, by his own admission, will use the presidency as a tool for revenge and will undermine democracy and the rule of law. And as a Jew, I am disturbed by the not-so-coincidental rise in antisemitism.

I remain perplexed by the possibility that the majority of Americans are poised to vote against the only candidate who’s a decent human being and cares more about his country and its citizens than himself. Never in my 72 years have I experienced such angst about our nation.

Richard Cherwitz, Ph.D., professor emeritus, University of Texas at Austin

