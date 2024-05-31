In a 'rigged' system, Donald Trump would have no legal options, but his money gives him plenty

On the morning after the Donald Trump verdict, a headline on the NPR website said “After Trump’s guilty verdict, the former president has a few options ahead of him.”

Trump, all along in legal processes, has had scads of options that he, as somebody with money, has used to his advantage. For example, to delay the other, more serious cases against him in the hope of winning the election and, as president, terminating them.

As he does this, he complains about the system being rigged. In a truly rigged system, he would have no options.

During the 2016 campaign, I read an interview in which one of Trump’s biographers said Trump believes that “nothing in life is on the level.” He has confirmed this analysis, time and again, by unfailingly whining that whatever goes against him is unfair or “rigged.” He did it yet again on Thursday.

The question is why people take him seriously. Even among his supporters, if they had a neighbor, co-worker or guy on the next stool in a bar behaving this way, they would quickly know what to make of that person and, probably, move away.

However, for Trump, it draws many of them closer. Why? Was acting the part of “successful businessman” on a reality television program really that impressive?

Curt Fredrikson, Mokena

Low point for Republicans

Donald Trump just made history as the nation’s only former U.S. president to become a convicted felon. While all eyes are on him, what does it say about the Republican Party as an institution? They backed him all the way and, even in light of this monumental failure of leadership, look incapable of severing their relationship with him. He has long been an embarrassing millstone around their necks.

As bad as their support of Richard Nixon made them look with the Watergate scandal, they apparently could not disassociate themselves from that category of liability for the sake of the integrity of their party. They kept doubling down, continuing on that dead-end path instead of renouncing it and starting fresh. Result: Bad became worse, and now, worst, an unenviable stain on the nation’s political history.

Leadership demands more than today’s Republican Party seems able to offer in trust and integrity, leaving it at a historical nadir. Betray trust, forfeit support. If ever a party needed a “white knight” to lead them back to trustworthiness, this is it. The big question: What’s their “Plan B?” Their bench appears devoid of potential saviors with the stature and integrity needed.

Ted Z. Manuel, Hyde Park

Shame on Republicans

The Republican Party should be ashamed of itself. Why does the entire justice system need to be indicted because of Donald Trump? There are many convicted felons in prison who deserve to be there. We can argue forever whether Trump was legitimately tried and convicted. But to indict the entire system because of what happened to Trump is disgraceful. Are these people as patriotic as they claim?

Laurence Siegel, Manteno

Trump’s voting rights as a felon

Trump is now a convicted felon. He can still be president, but can he vote in Florida, where the governor recently tightened up that issue?

Jim Murray, Loop

Will Trump have company if he finds himself behind bars?

If former President Donald Trump goes to prison, do his Secret Service agents have to accompany him?

George Pfeifer, Evanston

A reason to oppose development

Writers Peter Snyder and Steven Vance make their entire argument about providing affordable housing as if the Old Town neighbors are concerned about nothing but denying people in need (“In Old Town, opponents of new housing block much-needed development”).

Nothing is said about the glut of high-rise buildings in this city that already stand in dire need of tenants. This is another grab at increasingly precious air space by developers whose primary concern is to make money.

Tim Schlax, Gold Coast

A pot festival? Really?

I was stunned reading the article about Mundelein’s marijuana festival. As a former 25-year resident, I have noticed its slow decline. This get-together is a horrible example to children. The damage THC does to a developing and adult brain is fully documented. I cannot understand this civic tribute to addled brains. How many people will be driving away from this event? Will the police be there to arrest them? How desperate is this village for money? What alternative activities are on their calendar?

Kevin Berg, Fox Lake

Reduce prison population

I am greatly impressed by using funds to build new prisons and proposing a reduction in the prison population (“Tear down Stateville and Logan prisons. Then, let’s find ways to reduce our bloated prison population”).

We are advocating for the same here in Florida. I am saving this article to share with my legislators. May we all find change in our systems.

Marsia O’Ferral, Tallahassee, Florida

‘Transformational advocacy’ goes a long way

The headline “transformational advocacy” is so true (“How ‘transformational advocacy’ helped 3 Chicago-area residents find purpose, not fractured politics” by Sam Daley-Harris).

For the last 30-plus years, I have been volunteering with RESULTS and have seen the changes my voice helped to bring about, like greatly reducing the number of children dying every day from preventable causes. I learned how our government works and how I could play a positive role to guide Congress to make a difference.

Currently, the bipartisan Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act would help 16 million children in low-income families meet basic needs. It already passed the U.S. House, and I am working with my senators to do the same. I get to work with great people of all ages.

The best way to avoid depression and the feeling of powerlessness is to take action. Mr. Daley-Harris’ book is a great place to start, or just join one of the groups he founded.

Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Washington