Asthma inhalers are now more affordable in Illinois, and that's a breath of fresh air for many

The Respiratory Health Association applauds the Illinois General Assembly for passing an amendment that caps the co-pay of an asthma inhaler at $25 per 30-day supply. Coverage for prescription inhalers will also be exempted from insurance plan deductibles. This helps people with lung disease afford the medications they need to stay healthy. Once signed by the governor, the bill will take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

In Illinois, there are over 1.5 million people diagnosed with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Unfortunately, many have limited resources and are among the 25% of people nationwide who cannot afford to fill their prescribed medications. Some patients require two or three inhalers a month. Yet a single inhaler can cost as much as $600 per month. Without affordable prescription inhalers, lung disease patients put their health at risk and face a greater likelihood of exacerbations, emergency department visits, hospitalizations and death.

By making prescribed inhalers more affordable, people should see a ripple effect across the state, with reduced emergency department visits and hospitalizations resulting in significant health care savings. And as more children with asthma bring their now-affordable inhalers to school they can stay in class after an asthma episode instead of missing school.

Kelly Nichols, senior manager of policy and advocacy, Respiratory Health Association

Challenges on Michigan Avenue aren’t unique

In her recent op-ed on Michigan Avenue, Carol Felsenthal says, “It’s a reminder of Chicago’s intractable problems: homelessness, mental illness, a preposterously wide income gap.”

Her piece is quite the negative spin on a street that I too walk often. It’s changed, but all areas do. Felsenthal should have written about the transformation of Fulton Market — although that would be a positive article.

It also important to note that the challenges Felsenthal writes about are not “Chicago” problems. They’re American problems caused by decades of Republican policies that cut taxes for the highest income earners and corporations. And disinvestment in the human safety net.

Rich O’Brien, Evanston

Flagging Alito’s irony

So U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wants to excuse the display of insurrectionist flags at his various homes by an appeal to...a woman’s autonomy and freedom of choice?

I know I’m not the first to note the irony.

Richard A. Stewart, West Ridge

Cicada therapy for Trump

Proven self-report of treatment efficacy:

1. Seat self on deck at 5 p.m.

2. Drink 3 ounces of red wine.

3. Gaze westward.

4. Observe and listen to the cicadas mating, flying and glistening in the early evening sun above the tops of the hawthorn and silver maple trees for 30 minutes.

5. Guaranteed to erase any invasive/unwanted thoughts of Donald Trump other than the joy of the “34 counts” mantra.

Recommendations: Continue daily therapy until cicadas return to the subterranean world.

Resume the therapy in 17 years, if Trump is still in office.

Amy Lewitz, Lincolnwood

