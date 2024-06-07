A congestion tax on Chicago drivers is not the way to go

While it’s clear changes are necessary in Chicago’s transit authorities, Chicago must stop short of adding new taxes or fee increases.

That’s on the table right now with new “congestion tax” proposals, which would fine Chicagoans using busy roads during peak driving hours. The Chicago City Council Office of Financial Assistance recommended a model for “congestion pricing” that might include the addition of new priced lanes, a toll on non-carpool vehicles using high-occupancy lanes or a fee to enter congested areas.

Alders, such as Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), already support it. Vasquez says he believes a congestion charge could generate new revenue for street repairs from suburban drivers.

But the city should pump the brakes on making people pay to be stuck in traffic. It’s just another punitive form of regressive taxation. L ow-income residents are likely to be disproportionately hit by transportation-related fines and fees, and a congestion tax is no different.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s 2024 budget relies on millions in fines and fees from parking, automated cameras and other traffic tickets, an increase from last year. Over half the speed camera revenue came from tickets accompanied by late fees. These tacked-on fees have been linked to bankruptcy and long-lasting ticket debt for Black communities. It’s fiscally irresponsible and morally dubious to heavily rely on these types of fees to fill a budget deficit.

It’s no coincidence Johnson and City Hall are floating an initiative to lower the speed limit to 25 mph from 30 mph across the city. This would undoubtedly spur more speed camera tickets, which would make the city more money, but not necessarily any safer.

The city’s made too many bad transportation finance decisions before. Remember the parking meter deal? How about the Skyway?

The city is bleeding residents. The CTA is lagging in ridership recovery. Instead of looking for more “gotcha” ways to raise money, Johnson should focus on economic policies that encourage growth and attract new residents and businesses. Nickel-and-diming Chicagoans isn’t the way to go.

Micky Horstman, Lakeview

Tax evasion, not hush money

Many called Donald Trump’s recent trial a hush money trial. It was not. It was, essentially, a tax evasion trial. Let me explain. I am not speaking out of political bias. I am speaking as a businessman who adheres to tax laws.

All 34 felonies were for payments to two women that were recorded as business expenses of the Trump Organization. These were not business expenses, they were personal expenses. The law considers falsifying business records like this as tantamount to tax evasion because business expenses are tax deductible. That simple.

Craig Goldwyn, Brookfield

Burke wants to delay a reckoning

The lawyers for former Ald. Ed Burke are taking a page out of the playbook of his most famous client. Like convicted felon Donald Trump, Burke’s legal team seeks to delay, delay and delay some more the punishment for Burke’s illegal activity. This must be part of an updated “convict code.”

Don Anderson, Oak Park

Giving in to Trumpism

Your coverage of reactions to Donald Trump’s conviction from Illinois Republicans pointed out a disturbing new reality we should all be concerned about.

Up until now most Illinois Republicans have kept a balance between loyalty to their party and distance from the now-convicted felon, but this report have shows that they have finally succumbed to his dangerous spell.

The juxtaposition of the Illinois-based comments with the photo of the “Trump or Death” flag, one I had never seen before, was disturbing. I hope it gives some of these enabler‘s second thoughts about their comments.

The danger posed by continuing to support this man is demonstrated every day, and I urge Republican leaders in Illinois to wake up from their cult dream and become responsible citizens again before it’s too late.

Dona Vitale, Chicago

Early memories of Maxwell Street

Recent Sun-Times articles have only concentrated on Maxwell Street’s history of merchandise and food vendors. The dates on the photos show some of its “middle” years, but lack the earlier times.

It was the melting pot for mostly Jewish immigrants from Europe who didn’t stay in the Lower East Side of New York City. My family settled on South Jefferson Street in 1880, and then my great-grandfather opened the first Jewish bakery (Farber & Wittenberg) in Chicago. It was in a 3-story building at 717 Maxwell St., designed by a Jewish architect. Bagels were 6 cents a dozen, and if you didn’t have money to buy a challah for your Shabbat dinner, you got one for gratis. My father told me that the bakery had the first gas-fired (not wood or coal) oven west of the Chicago River.

The bakery closed after my grandparents passed over a century ago. The building became a meat market, which was demolished when that area was cleared. My cousin Harvey and I are the last two guys left. His dad worked for Rosens Bakery (they originally worked for our family). The bell would ring on Sunday mornings when I was a kid, and I would run downstairs to get a bag of warm bagels delivered by my Uncle Irving. Interestingly, I just saw a Rosen’s Bakery truck. Besides the name, it said “since 1909!”

Fred J. Wittenberg, Evanston

Celebrate Children’s Day

June 9 is Children’s Day in America. This day is forgotten by most citizens. I believe we need it now more than ever.

Many countries have a day to honor children. Numerous churches in America have done observations since the mid-1800s on the second Sunday in June. We as citizens should embrace children on this day and always.

Our country needs a new commitment to its children and youth. We should be thinking and acting about the spiritual, educational, health and even housing of our young people.

One of the new concerns for children today is gun violence, now the No. 1 cause of death of children, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Learn more about Children’s Day at nationalchildrensday.us

John Ross, Batavia

Bye, Bye Jerry

The Chicago White Sox are living proof that mediocrity (or worse) is the ultimate outcome when management is incompetent. It’s time for a change, and I don’t mean a new stadium. Window dressing will not solve the team’s historically bad performance on the field this year, but new ownership might. And whether it’s in Chicago or elsewhere, the future of the Sox seems brightest with Chairman Reinsdorf missing from the team photo.

Bob Ory, Elgin

