Let's bring more federal money to Illinois to fight the impacts of climate change

Practically everyone in Chicagoland loves spring…unless they live near a viaduct, along a riverbed, in a garden apartment or other spaces prone to rain-induced flooding. For people whose spring wardrobe essential is a pair of tall rubber waders, spring brings flowers — and worries.

Chicagoans confronting the challenges of climate change must also address the disparities that have left many communities behind. Research shows that climate change and extreme weather events disproportionately affect communities of color, which are often the first and hardest hit by storms and floods, resulting in increased costs for climate-related consequences such as higher electric bills and insurance rates, as well as greater challenges in post-disaster recovery efforts.

But there is something we can do to address past inequities, shape a better future, and bring relief to communities now. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 represents a watershed moment in our efforts to enhance the quality of life for historically underserved communities that are already experiencing the impacts of climate change. By investing in renewable domestic energy production, curbing inflation and promoting clean energy, the IRA offers a pathway to uplift these communities, with upwards of $370 billion available.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.



In Illinois, support for regional research will enable five south suburban Chicago area communities — Calumet City, Harvey, Hazel Crest, Markham, South Holland — to collaborate on environmental planning and solutions like never before. Though in the early stages, south suburban leaders are excited about the chance to collaborate. For one, Dante Sawyer, Hazel Crest village manager, thinks there will be benefits of being in a cohort, “learning from the other communities...then getting a chance to be exposed to information and opportunities that weren’t known to us prior to this endeavor.”

Cohorts, collaboration and information-sharing. That’s what communities will need to access IRA funds, along with encouragement and technical assistance. Together, these strategies will lower barriers that would otherwise complicate the process of applying for federal funding.

This is an historic opportunity for neighbors, community leaders and local government managers who wade flood waters, clear sewer lines and operate sump pumps each spring. It’s time to collaborate on applications for federal funding and bring dollars to Illinois for climate equity and sustainability.

Anne Evens, Chief Executive Officer, Elevate NP

Congrats, Stanford-bound grads

As a Mexican-American Stanford University alumnus (Class of ’95), I was personally touched by Nader Issa’s beautifully told story about Guadalupe Miranda and Fernando Gonzalez, two outstanding CPS graduates, each of whom recently accepted their own respective offers of admission from Stanford, one of the best universities not just in the country but also in the world: Congratulations! You make all of us in Chicagoland very proud, and especially our Latina/o/x community!

What I found extremely powerful about this fascinating article is how it demonstrates that the educational dreams of our youth and children can become reality even in unplanned and unexpected ways: the fact that Guadalupe and Fernando had attended the same elementary school in Chicago and had not seen each other again until they visited a college in Virginia as prospective students is both magical and inspiring, hopefully for more of our talented Chicago little children and youth.

As a Stanford Cardinal, I wish Guadalupe and Fernando peace, strength, and success during their four years at Stanford, which I know they will love. And congratulations, too, to all the CPS teachers who taught Guadalupe and Fernando through their k-12 years and, of course, to their respective parents and familias.

Alejandro Lugo, Park Forest

A tribute to Marian Robinson

Marian Robinson chose not the limelight; however, persuaded by her daughter Michelle, son-in-law Barack Obama, and young granddaughters, Mrs. Robinson transplanted herself from Chicago to the capitol in Washington, D.C. so that she could be a steady and loving presence behind the scenes in the Obama household.

The public had glimpses of this unassuming matriarch during those years, and could not fail to appreciate how significantly she supported the first family during President Obama’s two terms in office. At a time when the qualities that Mrs. Robinson exemplified — dignity, empathy, grace, reserve, quiet resolve — are too rarely celebrated, as a nation we should honor Mrs. Robinson for her remarkable life. I certainly do.

Madeleine Felix, Evanston

Stop making it hard for cops to get guns off the street

Kim Foxx’s pending policy to have the state’s attorney’s office not file felony charges that stem from minor traffic violations is ridiculous and dangerous. Her office would decline to file charges for “non-public safety” traffic stops, including expired registration, missing front plate, or a light out. Those violations were designated by the General Assembly in Springfield. If Foxx has a problem with them she should address the legislature, not make a policy that makes it harder for police officers to get guns off the street. If gang-bangers know they can have expired plates and one headlight out, they will feel more emboldened than they do know. I hope the law enforcement partners reviewing this agree this policy would be dangerous. We need policies that reduce crime, this policy will not.

Richard Barber, Mount Greenwood