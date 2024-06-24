State Sen. Napoleon Harris III clearly has a conflict of interest

State Sen. Napoleon Harris III needs to answer questions on how he came to be an investor in the insurance brokerage called the Maxx Group and whether that entailed putting in money and what sort of income he might make from the deal.

He has accepted campaign contributions from insurance companies that are shoving their rates down taxpayers’ and citizens’ throats. The CEOs of these big insurance companies continue to be like Robin Hood, except they aren’t giving to the poor. They are giving to the rich and themselves.

Meanwhile, Illinois politicians like Harris and Senate President Don Harmon have been recipients of campaign donations from the insurance industry while the taxpayers and citizens aren’t even in the game.

Keep your eyes open because this story is far from being over. We all know who is going to get messed over in this deal, and it isn’t the Illinois politicians.

Gerald Bernson, Tinley Park

Who defines ‘extreme?’

The Sun-Times has published articles recently about the slow progress of eliminating extremism in the Chicago Police Department. The big problem is who will determine who is extreme. Everyone has their own definition.

Some would say that Donald Trump and anyone who supports him is an extremist. Others would argue the far-left media and the Democrats are extreme. Maybe everybody is extreme. Would anyone be left to perform police duties after the extreme are gone?

Bill Fischer, Plainfield

Is climate change ‘making America great again?’

Coming off the hottest year on record, areas of Florida and Texas have been inundated by downpours and ocean surges, severe heat has blistered the Southwest including Phoenix, a stifling heat wave has extended from the Midwest to New England, and wildfires have raged in the Southwest and southern California.

For decades climate scientists have predicted this kind of extreme weather would become more frequent as global warming increased from burning fossil fuels.

Yet at a recent dinner with oil company executives, Donald Trump sought $1 billion in campaign contributions from them, saying if elected, he would roll back President Joe Biden’s actions against climate change and they would profit far more than their contributions.

We are in the early stages of climate change causing vast destruction. We are on track for increased warming that will bring even more severe weather and destruction.

Ask people whose homes, businesses and schools have been flooded, destroyed by storms or burned down, and who have to contend with increased heat, if this is making America great again.

Richard Barsanti, Western Springs

Why he’s voting for Trump

As a recovering liberal, let me explain my support for Donald Trump. You need surgery, and there are two doctors. The first is as nice as can be. Great bedside manner. The nurses love him, and he reminds you of your grandfather. He won father of the year. But when it comes to his surgical skills, he rates only about 35 out of 100. Nobody’s taking away his license, but he’s subpar with the scalpel in his hand, which is what you’re hiring him to do.

The second surgeon is a miserable human being. He cheats on his wife. His kids don’t talk to him. He’s late on his taxes. The hospital staff hate him. And he’s gruff and arrogant with you. But he happens to be an A-plus surgeon in the operating room. His skills rate a 95.

So, who you picking?

Answer that, and now you understand why I support Donald Trump. The world was safe and quiet on his watch. He may not be my cup of tea for dining with, and I wouldn’t want him as my brother-in-law, but for running and restoring our country, and not dropping the scalpel, he’s the better choice. Much better.

Malcom Montgomery, Munster, Indiana