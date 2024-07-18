Working women are Chicago's backbone, and they deserve more workplace opportunities

As the world prepares to turn its eyes to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention in August, there will be much to watch and discuss. Our hope is that part of the discussion is focused on what keeps the city humming: the world-class working women at the center of it all.

There is no doubt DNC speakers will highlight workers and the strength of the labor movement, especially in Chicago. But we want to be sure the women workers, who make up more than 60% of the low-paid workforce in Illinois, get their due as well.

Often the unsung heroes, these working women keep Chicago functioning every day. They deserve their time in the spotlight this August. They will ensure Chicago is working and looking its best on the world stage. The restaurant servers, hotel staff, cleaning crews, transit workers, cashiers, child care workers, and certified nursing assistants at the frontlines — all of whom are more likely to be women — will keep the core functions of our city moving not just during the DNC but all year long.

While the state and the city have taken strong steps toward closing these gaps — by ensuring all workers have access to paid time off and eliminating the subminimum wage for tipped workers — there is more to do to ensure women have an equitable role in our city.

The hard truth is that far too many women in Chicago don’t get paid enough to afford to live in this city. Of the top 25 jobs that employ women in Chicago, the majority pay less than a living wage and have limited opportunities for advancement. The reality is even more grim for women of color, who face the compounding impacts of gender and racial bias.

So come August, when we also celebrate Women’s Equality Day, let’s remember all the people who are doing most of the work. The women who wake up early and stay up late, some who work multiple jobs to make ends meet — they will be keeping the city running behind the scenes, as they always do. We hope you’ll thank them. And tip them. And join us in working toward recognizing them with the workplace rights, opportunities, and pay they deserve.

Sharmili Majmudar, executive vice president of policy, programs and research, Women Employed

Traffic gridlock is getting worse

The Chicago Department of Transportation has caused the decrease in the number and width of lanes for motorized traffic, thus making Chicago’s gridlock problem much worse. This is due to well-organized, highly-vocal special interest groups whose influence far exceeds their numbers.

To make matters worse, CDOT has put some bus stops in the middle of traffic, so when a bus stops, traffic behind it must also stop.

Gridlock results in a loss of productivity and an increase in air pollution, but it can also result in a loss of life. If your house was on fire, or a family member was having a medical emergency, would you want first responders stuck in traffic?

Larry E. Nazimek, Logan Square

Clooney has the right to speak up

Regarding the letter from Chris and Bill Craven (July 17) imploring George Clooney to “spend their time with their 7 year old twins and continue extolling the joys of a Nespresso coffee brewer,” the last time I checked, Mr. Clooney was an American citizen whose opinion and vote matter just as much as everyone

Henry Krocker, Oak Lawn

