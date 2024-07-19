New Illinois GOP chair Kathy Salvi is either misinformed or embracing 'big lie' about voting fraud

As a Lake County election judge, I take great offense at new Illinois Republican Chair Kathy Salvi raising an envelope that read “election integrity” as she spoke to the GOP Illinois delegates in Milwaukee (“New Illinois GOP chair Kathy Salvi vows to end ‘blue funk’: ‘We’re gonna make Illinois red again’ ”).

She said she “wants to make sure that every honest vote is counted,” which implies that they were not, raising at the same time the tired lie that there were fraudulent votes in the last few elections.

There are only two options here: Either she doesn’t understand how elections are run in Illinois and how difficult it would be to cast fraudulent ballots, or she is just another Trump Republican embracing his big lie.

I challenge Salvi to produce any evidence that “honest” votes were not counted or that fraudulent ones were. Trump couldn’t produce any. Can she? If not, then she should be quiet. We election judges do an excellent job, and there are dozens of security measures that prevent fraud. And she wonders why the Republican Party is a joke here in Illinois. Just look in the mirror.

Laurence D. Schiller, Ph.D., Deerfield

Blagojevich attends RNC while Pence is sidelined? Say what?

Hulk Hogan, Amber Rose, Rudy Giuliani and convicts Peter Navarro, Paul Manafort, Rod Blagojevich and Roger Stone were all welcome at the GOP convention. The last Republican vice president of the United States wasn’t. Just as well probably. Some delegates might have built a gallows.

Michael M. Bates, Tinley Park

Housing is a human right when you pay for it

In touting Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez for City Council Zoning Committee chair, Mayor Brandon Johnson said Sigcho-Lopez is someone who believes housing is a human right. I have recently paid off a three-decade housing mortgage and now I have a human right to housing.

Does Sigcho-Lopez refer to this kind of right or is there a document somewhere expressing another form of human rights to housing? I would hate to think I paid off an expensive three-decade mortgage to get my housing right, when there may exist less pricey means to do so.

Willam ONeill, Near West Side

Warning: New insurance laws could raise costs

As president of the Illinois Life & Health Insurance Council, I am writing in response to the governor’s signing House Bill 5395 into law, a measure intended to improve access to affordable high-quality health care.

Since early spring, the council has been involved in frequent discussions with the governor’s office, Illinois Department of Insurance, and legislators to shape the complex legislative initiative. These discussions amplified the indispensable role insurance companies play in the affordability of health care and nurtured a spirit of cooperation, which led to several key compromises improving the bill signed into law today. These include:



Inserting language clarifying the intent for prior approval of large-group insurance rates.

Preserving an insurance company’s ability to manage its prescription drug formularies.

Giving insurance companies additional time — until Jan. 1, 2026 — to implement the changes under the Act.

Unfortunately, there were also a couple of provisions on which we could not find common ground, which may bring about unintended consequences in the form of increased costs to consumers, namely:



Banning the use of step therapy and restricting the use of prior authorization, which limit the tools insurance companies have to control costs. These changes in the new law could lead to an increase in health insurance premiums as the cost of medical care continues to outpace cost increases for other goods and services.

Banning short-term limited duration insurance, effective Jan. 1, 2025, that was inserted into another bill, House Bill 2499. Short-term limited duration insurance is designed to fill gaps in coverage to ensure against catastrophic medical events. Eliminating the availability of these insurance products will leave more consumers vulnerable to going without any financial protection against unexpected medical needs because they may not otherwise qualify for enrollment in subsidized Affordable Care Act health insurance or even be able to afford those options.

I want to re-emphasize that the Illinois Life & Health Insurance Council is committed to continue working with all parties as implementation of the complex new law is being developed and executed over the next year and a half. This is the next phase in the process, and working together we can achieve results that will accomplish our shared goals: improving access to affordable high-quality health care.

Laura Minzer, president, Illinois Life & Health Insurance Council

Electric stoves stink

I read with interest the letter from the reader questioning the wisdom of converting everything to electric in view of the recent storm outages. I would add that I have never seen a professional chef cooking on an electric cooktop.

I absolutely despise my electric stove and long for the gas cooktop I used to have. It takes minutes for it to heat up, and you cannot just turn the heat down if something threatens to boil over. You must move the cooking vessel and wait for things to cool down. While some home appliances operate as well on either gas or electric power, not all do.

Regina Gomory, Crystal Lake

Gas pumps require electricity

People always seem to “worry” about electric cars when we have the occasional and usually quite short power outages. Could people possibly not understand that gasoline pumps require electricity too?

Don Anderson, Oak Park

