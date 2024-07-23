Sky, Angel Reese are worth the higher season ticket prices

I was very disappointed to see the headline “Season Ticket Prices to See Steep Hike” in an article about the Sky on July 17, supported by more than 20 emails your staff received.

Allow me to offer a counterpoint: I am one of the thousands of Chicago Sky season ticket holders who did not send the Sun-Times an email. In fact, I have been a season ticket holder for the past three seasons

The addition and meteoric rise of Angel “Chi-Barbie” Reese made our tickets worth far more this year than we paid for them. Any season ticket holder who resold a ticket was easily able to make more than what they paid per ticket. For example, by selling six of my 20 home game tickets, I made half of the cost of my season ticket package back. Adjusting the 2025 season ticket prices to reflect this reality is absolutely appropriate, as the Chicago Sky have a product that is clearly experiencing a surge in demand.

I can tell you that my season ticket price went up less than 15% from the previous year, with two additional games thrown in. That seems more than reasonable.

Chicagoans, the Chicago Sky are the hottest ticket in town, definitely worth what they are charging. And that isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Mike Belle, Cicero

Party leaders pressured Biden

Elynne and Richard Aleskow’s July 22 letter to the editor succinctly reflects my feelings on President Joe Biden. But as a lifelong supporter of the Democratic Party, I am disgusted with the party leaders who forced him to abandon his reelection bid.

My misgivings about these unprecedented turns of presidential events have nothing to do with the ability of Vice President Kamala Harris to competently head the nation’s highest electoral office. She certainly has the necessary qualifications. But we know all too painfully from history that the best candidate doesn’t always win. And in an election that may determine whether or not the U.S. remains a democracy, was bullying President Biden, a decisive winner over Donald Trump four years ago, a sound move?

If Kamala Harris does indeed face Trump in the next presidential election, I will certainly cast my vote for her, but being a realist I know it will be an uphill battle. This is still to a large extent a racist, bigoted society, with an ample amount of sexism mixed in for good measure. But if Trump returns to the White House, the cowardly, intimidated Democratic leadership, beholden to their monied sponsors, must share the blame for their shabby treatment of an accomplished, decent public servant.

Samuel C. Small, Rosemoor

Bill Daley nails it

Bill Daley was spot on and overdue in “Bill Daley slams Johnson’s claim of “decades of disinvestment” by past mayors.” Many years ago I read the book “The Death of Common Sense.” Clearly, the book was prophetic as there is a great lack of it these days on many levels.

But Daley provided me a ray of hope on that score as he voiced many thoughts that a lot of us Chicagoans have about the lack of accountability on the part of parents who allow their children out at all hours of the day and night. The thievery, killings go on without much in the way of our legal system doing its jobs: No cash bail and the revolving door of what passes for justice.

The rear view mirror should provide guidance on what works and doesn’t, but Daley summed it up well: What are you doing now to fix our many problems?

Erin O’Brien, West Beverly