Friday, July 26, 2024
Illinois could bring in billions by regulating, taxing online gambling

Taxing and regulating online casino games could bring in nearly $10 billion in new revenue over the next five years, a gambling executive writes. Other readers weigh in on the 2024 presidential election and the Supreme Court ruling on homelessness.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Two hands with a cellphone displaying an online gambling website.

A man poses shows the online gambling website Bet365 displayed on a smartphone, in London on Dec. 18, 2019. People in the U.S. bet online via offshore websites. Illinois could reap billions if the state regulated and taxed online gambling, a gambling executive writes.

Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Illinois’ latest state budget included a massive sports betting tax increase, which leaves the gaming industry with serious doubts about the sustainability of the Illinois sports betting market. While some governors look at gambling as a bottomless well of cash, those of us in the gaming industry understand how competitive sports betting is, with tighter margins than many in the policy sphere care to acknowledge.

The decision to more than double the tax on the fledgling sports betting industry could grievously wound if not outright kill one of the state’s few golden geese. Sports wagering has only been legal in the state since 2020, and companies entering the state have already paid as much as $25 million per license just for the privilege to operate. Despite the high entry cost, legal operators have transformed a once-thriving illegal market into a cash cow, paying over $155 million in state and local taxes in 2023. But now the future of Illinois sports betting is very much in question

Lawmakers didn’t need to resort to this punitive tax on sports betting — they can grow the tax revenue pie even more by legalizing, regulating and taxing iGaming, the online casino games that millions of people in Illinois already play via offshore websites and downloadable apps.

Illinois gains nothing by allowing unregulated online casinos to run amok. They pay no taxes, provide no responsible gaming protections and leave the state to deal with the problems they create. The better option is to regulate and tax iGaming, which could add nearly $10 billion in new gaming revenue over the next five years. When combined with online sports betting, iGaming will create a consumer-friendly mobile gaming experience that protects consumers and provides real, evidence-based solutions to address and mitigate problem gaming issues.

The negative effects of Illinois’ massive tax increase on sports betting will be felt by the industry for years. but sports betting operators may be able to look past their grievances with sports betting tax increases if the state is quick to authorize iGaming. I urge Illinois lawmakers to make smart iGaming regulation a priority in the next legislative session.

Charles Gillespie, CEO and co-founder, Gambling.com Group

Biden heeded the messengers

People who are being blamed for pushing Biden out of the race were simply messengers who, knowing the trends reflected in the polls, were compelled to speak up. A week before he stood down, Joe Biden said he didn’t believe the polls. This past weekend he became convinced the polls were true and did what was best for the country.

Darlene M. Ruffin, Prairie Shores

Supreme Court ruling on homelessness is a travesty

Last month, the Supreme Court finalized its Johnson vs. Grants Pass ruling. For those who are unfamiliar, the case encompasses an ongoing debate, beginning in Oregon, regarding whether or not cities can remove people who are sleeping outdoors. Is it legal to penalize someone for being homeless? According to the Supreme Court ruling, and other anti-homeless policies and attitudes across the U.S., yes.

Those working in or passionate about housing equity are now on edge. With a legal, clear path to clearing encampments, leaders are now deciding whether or not to take action. Many mayors across the political spectrum seek to take action. This is especially relevant for Chicago. According to WBEZ, Chicago’s annual point-in-time count of homeless individuals marked a threefold increase. While these numbers are concerning, simply clearing encampments or implementing hostile architecture is not the solution.

Housing is a basic human right, and the structural inequities that lead to poverty, barriers to accessing services, and loss of housing are far more complex than these policies recognize. It is essential that leaders educate themselves on ways to ensure economic justice and support those experiencing homelessness. The approach sanctioned by the Grants Pass decision is a travesty and antithetical to any belief in human rights.

Natalie Jones, East Garfield Park

Harris is the best option

A response to letter-writer Samuel C. Small of Rosemoor: Excuse me, sir, but you are wrong: Kamala Harris is the perfect candidate to keep the White House for Democrats. And she will.

Bindy Bitterman, Near North Side

