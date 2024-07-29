Trump's scary promise that 'you’re not gonna have to vote'

Concerning his plans for the future of voting in America, Donald Trump is saying the quiet part out loud.

At a recent event held by conservative group Turning Point Action in Florida, Trump said: “Christians, get out and vote, just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. ... In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not gonna have to vote.”

This is the same man who has been insisting that he actually won the 2020 election, which he repeatedly said was “rigged” and “stolen.”

Trump especially should know about elections being “rigged and stolen” because he did his best to rig and steal the 2020 election. He pressured state officials to change vote totals (like in Georgia, where he asked the secretary of state to “find” 11,780 votes), and his campaign had groups of fake electors illegally “certify” bogus election results that they sent to Washington.

And when those tactics didn’t work, he incited an armed mob of insurrectionists to storm the U.S. Capitol with the goal of overturning the results of the 2020 election. These actions, most notably inciting an insurrection, should automatically disqualify him from ever holding elective office again. But the GOP members of the Senate missed their chance to find him guilty after he was impeached for these actions.

So, we now find ourselves here: Trump is now telling us, in advance, that he plans to “fix” things so that voting will no longer be necessary in the future. The implications are beyond chilling.

We must never forget the words of conservative Judge J. Michael Luttig, who warned that Donald Trump and his allies are a “clear and present danger” to American democracy.

Bob Chimis, Elmwood Park

Americans have been warned

Donald Trump told his supporters they need to “get out and vote, just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. In four more years ... it will be fixed. ... We’ll have it fixed so good. You’re not gonna have to vote.”

Wake up, America! This convicted felon is telling us what he plans to do if elected. Our beloved democracy will cease to exist under Donald Trump.

How is it possible that a man who warns us about his plans to “fix” things is allowed to run for president? His quote should be the front page lead story in every newspaper in the country. His despicable behavior knows no bounds. However, we cannot say we haven’t been warned.

Sue Larmon, Beverly

Beware of false prophets

I am responding to Citizen Trump telling Christians that they will not have to vote again if he wins.

I am a person who acknowledges Christ as my savior. Because of Christian nationalists like Trump, I boycotted churches for 11 years. I didn’t return to church until 2023. It is plainer than day that Christian nationalists will shy away from other people, from faith in general. I firmly believe in the separation of church and state. I firmly believe in freedom of religion. It seems that Citizen Trump doesn’t.

I have read in the Bible that there will be false prophets. It seems that Citizen Trump is a false prophet. If he wins, our freedom is finished. That is exactly why I stand behind Vice President Harris. She is the hippest presidential candidate we ever had. She says we have a choice between freedom or chaos.

I, for one, choose freedom. I don’t think that Christ would want us living in the hateful oppressive society that Citizen Trump desires. Hence, why Christ spoke of false prophets in the first place.

Shane Nodurft, Old Irving Park

A cult of personality

“In four more years ... you won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. ... We’ll have it fixed so good.”

Trump only confirms my suspicion that he is a cult leader.

Trump views himself as a dictator. His heroes are Xi Jinping of China, Viktor Orbán of Hungry and Vladimir Putin of Russia — all dictators, in my view.

This means all the advances people of color, women and the gay right community have made over the years will be taken away. God help Americans if Trump wins.

Connie Brown, Sheridan

Shout-outs to Hannibal Lecter?

I cannot understand people wanting a felon like Donald Trump as our president.

Do they not understand our democracy is at stake if this man is elected? Jan. 6, 2021, will never be forgotten. He did nothing to prevent it — totally unforgivable. No surprise since he lied to avoid enlisting in the armed services.

We do not need a dictator in the United States of America. We need a president who is interested in the welfare of all the people, not only the rich. One who does not antagonize or threaten those who go against him.

His ramblings and mentioning Hannibal Lecter do not make sense. His nonsense on COVID-19 was unthinkable. He avoids answering questions about important matters or giving solutions to the issues. That is what we need to hear, not lies or made-up answers. The country needs to hear the truth, and it will never come from him.

Trump definitely is not a role model to the young people. Save our democracy for all the people.

Cathy Sucher, Burbank

