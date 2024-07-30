Redefine North DuSable Lake Shore Drive for better safety, lakefront access

After reviewing various plans put forth through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Redefine the Drive initiative, I believe they all fall short as nothing more than plans to reconstruct or expand an existing highway.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive, initially constructed as a slow-paced parkway for leisurely travel, has morphed into a dangerous, noisy, eight-lane highway, separating the city from one of its greatest public assets — its lakefront.

This Redefine the Drive project is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for IDOT to bring Chicago’s lakefront and transportation infrastructure into the 21st century and beyond. If there is no course correction, this opportunity will be squandered.

It is imperative that the future North DuSable Lake Shore Drive be designed to reduce speed, noise and pollution, and increase safety, including for cyclists and pedestrians. It is also important that future design provides buses a competitive advantage over cars to increase reliability, availability and attractiveness of public transportation (which can move significantly more people in a much smaller space than cars).

None of IDOT’s current proposals do this. By maintaining the status quo but presenting it to the public as bold or “redefining” change, it appears that IDOT is hitting us with the good old “landlord special” if you will.

I am writing to advocate for a new vision for North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, modeled after the deconstruction of San Francisco’s Embarcadero Freeway: a highway transformed into a multimodal boulevard that significantly increases pedestrian park and shoreline access as well as new public transit options. This is what the Chicago of today needs, a thoroughfare that connects the city with its lakefront instead of dividing it.

I am tired of sitting on the bus surrounded by car traffic, and I am tired of sitting at the lake surrounded by car traffic and the noise and pollution it brings. Please deconstruct this highway for private vehicles and return the lakefront to the people.

Bradley Peltin, Lake View East

Questioning quantum campus

While the proposed quantum campus at the former U.S. Steel South Works site may be great for the city and state, newspaper reporters should ask independent experts about the estimated economic impact of development projects.

The city and the Bears put out misleading benefits for a new stadium, which will be terrible investment according to all sports economists. So it’s hard to trust the city on $20 billion of economic impact in a decade.

Andrew Burnham, South Loop

Childless cat ladies vote

Wow, the Donald Trump brigade is still insulting women. We are not a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives. Well, we can’t fight back with words as “eloquent” as yours, but we can fight back. With votes.

Jackie Tinker, Des Plaines

Biden’s speech resonates

I just finished watching President Joe Biden’s speech at the LBJ School of Public Affairs commemorating the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act.

I wish I had been back in Austin on the University of Texas campus, where I taught for more than 40 years, to view the speech in person. As a scholar of rhetoric who studied the Johnson presidency going back to my days as a doctoral student and who spent considerable time doing research in the LBJ Library, this speech resonated.

It reminded me of Johnson’s success and remarkable rhetorical capacity to implement JFK’s legislative agenda, especially in the area of civil rights.

Make no mistake, Biden is a true patriot — someone who unlike so many cares more about his country, the welfare of its citizens and the Constitution than political expedience and personal gain.

In my opinion, one cannot listen to this speech without realizing the enormous stakes of the 2024 election and its potential long-term impact on democracy, freedom and a respect for revered and sacred constitutional principles.

Richard Cherwitz, Ph.D., professor emeritus, University of Texas at Austin

Cosmetology schools are subject to regulation

The Illinois Association of Cosmetology Schools (IACS) is deeply concerned by the recent article “At Illinois’ for-profit colleges, students often end up worse off than when they started,” which disparages our cosmetology schools. The article wrongly and unfairly claims our schools are “unregulated” and questions the quality of education we provide.

Since 1950, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has been the state agency responsible for regulating Illinois barber and cosmetology schools and instructors. IDFPR oversight has expanded to include aesthetics, nail technology and hair-braiding. Under the Illinois Barber, Cosmetology, Esthetics, Hair Braiding, and Nail Technology Act of 1985, cosmetology schools must comply with further rules and regulations. All Illinois cosmetology schools shall be licensed by IDFPR and operate in accordance with BCENT standards, rules, and regulations, as well as the Federal Higher Education Act of 1965. Schools undergo periodic IDFPR inspection and adhere to specific rules regarding advertising and marketing.

The article omits any discussion of BCENT’s requirements for school enrollment agreements that are mandated by law and contain myriad disclosures intended to protect students, and contain “a clear statement describing the school’s placement and assistance procedures.” All enrollment agreements include a buyer’s right to cancel clause, and advise students not to sign the contract before reading it.

Cosmetology schools are also subject to regional or national accreditation standards. For instance, to be eligible to participate in Title IV federal financial aid programs, cosmetology schools must be accredited by an organization approved by the U.S. Department of Education, such as the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences.

Finally, any student who is dissatisfied with their experience has the right to file a complaint with IDFPR.

At IACS, our mission is to achieve industry excellence. We have a diverse membership from schools and suppliers to foster innovation and ensure industry protection through advocacy, timely updates, and high-quality education.

Ultimately, our goal is to ensure every licensed cosmetologist realizes success and the education they receive from our schools plays a critical role in that success.

Karin Zosel, executive director, Illinois Association of Cosmetology Schools (IACS)

Love for Monty and Rose

With everything going on in this country, it was fantastic seeing a piping plover, and a thanks to Monty and Rose, on your front page on Sunday. Then back to normal on Monday: Kamala Harris pictured. Would the next day have Donald Trump pictured? That would be only fair.

Tom Procter, Cary

Big cities struggle with crime

I’d like to know where Jacob Sullum gets his stats from (“Donald Trump spins false narrative about rising crime”). Leave your ivory tower and enter the real world. Take a walk down any street in a democratic controlled big city in America, without any form of security, then tell me crime isn’t completely out of control.

Ronald Kruzel, Jefferson Park