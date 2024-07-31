Judge Kim Foxx on whether she prosecuted violent crime, not corruption

I enjoyed Robert Herguth’s article on Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s spotty record on investigating and prosecuting corruption cases. Indeed, given Cook County’s history, prosecuting corruption should be like shooting fish in a barrel. Still, Ald.Bob Fioretti’s suggestion that a top prosecutor can “eliminate” corruption in Cook County is absurd.

Violent crime should have always been Foxx’s No.1 priority and, as we know, there is plenty of violence in Cook County. Violent crime must take precedence over financial crime.

Still, Foxx has been criticized by the former mayor, the police, judges and others for failing to effectively prosecute violent crime. To be sure, Foxx has never been accused of being tough on crime.

The State’s Attorney’s office mission statement includes “to...vigorously prosecute crimes committed in the county...”. Any fault-finding in her legacy as the top prosecutor should begin and end with whether Foxx achieved this mission with respect to violent crime.

Terry Takash, Western Springs

Sonya Massey’s family deserves answers

I am absolutely shocked and saddened by the killing of Sonya Massey. Forget about race.

No person, white, Black or other should have been shot in these circumstances. Thankfully we have video which showed what actually happened. Secondly, given this deputy’s background, why was he hired in the first place? An investigation needs to answer this question. If his background was known and he was hired anyway, heads should fall.

In addition to the obvious compensation this family might ultimately receive, they are entitled to a sincere and meaningful apology from.

Stephen Carmody, Beverly

A ‘know-nothing’ or hiding an agenda?

According to Wikipedia, the Know Nothings were a nativist political movement in the United States in the 1850s, officially known as the Native American Party before 1855, and afterwards simply the American Party. Members of the movement were required to say “I know nothing” whenever they were asked about its specifics by outsiders, providing the group with its colloquial name. In the old television show “Hogan’s Heroes,” there was a character, Sergeant Schultz, whose catch phrase was “I know nothing.” Now we have a candidate for the presidency of the United States, former President Donald Trump, who when the subject of Project 2025 was raised, says he knows nothing about it and does not know who wrote it.

During the 2020 campaign, when confronted about a statement he made at a debate referencing the Proud Boys, Trump said he “didn’t know much” about the group.

A member of a party or a sergeant or a candidate who really knows nothing would be a nothing member or sergeant or president. A member of a party or a sergeant or a candidate who hides what they know has a secret agenda.

Alan Rhine, Glenview

Spend tax dollars at home, not abroad

While the American government is spending billions of dollars to aid foreign countries in their war efforts, I and many other Americans are being solicited on a regular basis by the Disabled American Veterans, Shriners’ Hospital, Lurie Children’s Hospital, etc.

Our tax dollars are being used elsewhere to aid other countries, while at home our American organizations are begging for money to help Americans in dire need of aid. What kind of politicians do we have in this country?

Their mantra must be “Foreign first, America second.”

Vote! For who?

Bob Meder, Romeoville

