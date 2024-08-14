Visitors to DNC should check out Chicago's neighborhoods

As delegates and attendees gather for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the anticipation in our city is palpable. Beyond the political spectacle and national spotlight, the DNC presents a significant opportunity for our local community, especially Black and Brown small businesses, to thrive.

The influx of visitors and delegates will inject a surge of activity into our local economy. From restaurants and catering to transportation services and event venues, small businesses across Cook County will benefit from the increased demand. This economic boost provides disinvested communities, which often lack of access to capital and have fewer networking opportunities, with visibility on a national stage. New visitors drawn to these communities through the DNC can provide the tools to continue to address these barriers, foster local economic growth and contribute to broader community development.

Chicago is a city of neighborhoods, each with its own charm and cultural tapestry waiting to be explored. By venturing beyond what the Loop has to offer and exploring neighborhoods like Bronzeville, Hyde Park and South Shore, visitors can enrich their experience by discovering diverse cultures, enjoying local cuisine, immersing themselves in our city’s arts and architecture and supporting local businesses.

Bronzeville, for instance, was a center of African American culture during the Great Migration, home to figures like Louis Armstrong and Gwendolyn Brooks. Visiting places like The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center in Washington Park allows visitors to connect with Chicago’s rich heritage.

As we come together to welcome delegates, media and visitors from around the country, let us showcase the best parts of our city: our hospitality, diversity and resilience. This event is not just about logistics and political outcomes. It’s an opportunity to demonstrate how a diverse community can come together and celebrate shared goals.

During these divisive times, both within our city and across the nation, unity is crucial. Chicago has the opportunity to bridge divides, build understanding and strengthen bonds that define us as Chicagoans and Americans alike.

Let’s go beyond convention centers and hotels. Let’s embrace the spirit of exploration and discovery that defines Chicago. Whether you have an afternoon or a day to spare, venture into the neighborhoods that make our city thrive.

Your experience will be richer, your memories deeper and your understanding of our city more complete.

Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry, 3rd District

‘No’ to universal voting

I am 75 and have been voting steadily in elections since I became old enough to vote. If voting in this country, Illinois, or Chicago becomes compulsory, I shall never vote again (“What if America held an election and everyone came? Universal voting would be a step in that direction.”).

My freedom to vote or not to vote is precious, and I refuse to give it up.

Bert Rice, Edgewater

More news on kids in Gaza

The full-page article on Aug. 8 about the Palestinian boy getting surgical and medical care in Chicago was welcome in that it showed the effect of the brutal “war” in Gaza on one family, but it only managed to drop a short mention, at the very end, of the thousands of other children killed by the horrendous invasion by Israeli forces.

Hardly any mention is made daily about this tragic situation, and it’s generally buried in the back pages, in the “world” section. Occasionally covering a single family’s dealing with tragedy, with local aspects, does not make up for the omission of coverage for thousands of others killed, or hundreds of thousands injured and those forced to flee their homes and see their communities totally devastated.

John Obeda, West Andersonville

Harris welcomes diversity

The relief I felt was downright palpable when Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris to run for president. I hadn’t realized the extent of the stress and fear built up inside, during months of incessant news of Donald Trump and his MAGA mob making a mockery of the word “freedom.”

Their version gave us permission to act on anger with violence, express hate for anyone “different” (not white), rob women of personal choice, and make lying, cheating and name-calling normal behavior. Along came Harris, invoking “freedom.” She lifted the awful veil of gloom, to reveal new or long-hidden convictions about the value of democracy.

We are already a diverse nation of many races and nationalities, and Harris, through her demeanor and presentation, encourages us to appreciate difference fearlessly. She honors and embodies truth, fact and depth of experience. And she laughs!

Diana Hoffman, Lake Villa

Harris dodges news media

Seriously, what has happened in this country? We have a Democratic candidate for president who is doing a lot of meet-and-greets around the country but has not yet given one interview and has not been in a debate. Nothing much is known about Harris-Walz except dismal records. We have no idea of what the plan is ahead. Day after day, there is something new pointing to how lost and floundering we are.

Barbara Czarnecki, Portage Park

Biden on Mount Rushmore?

According to Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden belongs on Mount Rushmore alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt. If that is true, why did she and her party prevent him from running for a second term? Putting Biden on Mount Rushmore would be like putting Mitch Trubisky in the NFL Hall of Fame. It’s laughable.

Mike Daly, Grayslake

