Democracy is not a spectator sport. Why not have universal voting?

Thanks so much for recently printing the op-ed by E.J. Dionne Jr. and Miles Rapoport for the Democracy Solutions Project titled, “What if America Held an Election and Everyone Came? Universal Voting Would Be a Step in that Direction.” What a great idea to require everyone to vote and to charge them a fine if they did not. If other countries (like Australia) have been doing this for decades, why not the U.S.?

Democracy is not a spectator sport. Everyone must participate and be informed. It is a civic duty no different than paying income tax. It is pure laziness on the part of citizens who stay uninformed and do not vote. And no one said the choices must be liked. If someone hates the choices, he can write in his own name.

James Madison, the father of our Constitution, wrote in The Federalist Papers that citizens must be fearful of factions, especially extreme ones. He also said that the larger the pool of voters who were informed, the less likely the chance would be that an extreme faction would take hold of our nation.

In 2016, 100 million eligible voters stayed home. That number is way too high. People who disliked Donald Trump but would not vote for Hillary Clinton gave us this time of chaos. They gave us the faction that we now call MAGA Republicans. How different the world would look if those 100 million took the time to realize the dangers to our democracy that Trump posed then and now. Have these citizens read Project 2025?

I have hope that the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket excites most of those non-voters. If one combines the record of the Biden presidency with the speech-making abilities of this team and the promise to continue his policies, how can the public not be excited?

Jan Goldberg, Riverside

Kamala Harris isn’t the problem

Sun-Times reader Barbara Czarnecki complained this week that Kamala Harris has not been in a debate. Well, there IS a debate set up between her and Donald Trump. What Harris is doing right now is meeting people across the country face to face, engaging with them on a more personal level.

In previous debates, Trump has avoided every question about a plan for the country’s future or any other topic and uses the forum to bring up his never-ending list of unfounded grievances. The man can’t stand to lose. He’s like a little child stomping his feet when he doesn’t get a toy.

Also, what’s with his name calling? Are we in third grade again? His latest, “Tampon Tim” is disgusting and disrespectful. This is the person we’re supposed to put our faith in to lead? He is a total joke. Czarnecki started her letter by asking, “What has happened in this country?” We are allowing a convicted felon, liar and cheat to run for president. How are many Americans OK with that? That is the question that we should be asking ourselves.

Thomas Bajorek, Burbank

READ Act bolster educational opportunities

As back to school season nears, many children will go shopping with their parents choosing a new backpack, ensuring they have their required school supplies and selecting new clothes, shoes and uniforms in anticipation for the upcoming school year. It is undeniable that an education is crucial in a child’s development shaping both his or her mind and future. Around the world however, these opportunities are limited, causing both gender and wealth gaps in many middle to low income countries. It is essential that the reauthorization of the READ Act is passed into law to prioritize education access for all children.

A lack of education continues a cycle of poverty and diminishes the opportunity for development that can lead to economic growth. In order for more countries to offer a sustainable environment, there must be more focus on empowering future generations so they may grow up with the skills and awareness to become productive in building their societies. According to UNICEF, more than 175 million children lack access to early childhood education. Among other challenges, these children face disparities of civil unrest, food insecurity, and limited access to everyday resources such as water, electricity, and modern technology. In addition, the effects of COVID-19 has worsened this situation, from school closures to limited teaching staff, children have lost between three to nine months in school putting them further behind.

The READ Act Reauthorization would ensure that the U.S. strategizes to help improve educational opportunities and address barriers to children’s school attendance and retention and completion working with countries to strengthen systems in order to build long-term sustainability. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., has stated the bill “will help unleash the potential of children across the globe and arm them with the necessary tools to break the cycles of poverty, violence, and extremism.” The bottom line is education should not be a luxury, and without involvement, many countries are only destined to fail.

Tanita Love, The Borgen Project

