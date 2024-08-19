Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Monday, August 19, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Migratory birds face threat from South Works quantum computing campus

Don’t let the project destroy grasslands that birds depend on, a Hyde Park reader writes. Another reader praises Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, while another sours on the White Sox.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Wildflowers take over a park near Lake Michigan, which is seen in the distance.

A natural area at Park No. 566, located at the former U.S. Steel site.

Chicago Park District website

In early April, when the ground has begun to thaw and the first shoots of ironweed and wild bergamot are coming up in Chicago’s nature areas, head to the South Side and east on 87th Street until you hit the lake.

You’ll be standing in Steelworkers Park, and if you stand there long enough, listening closely, you’ll likely hear the otherworldly flutelike whistle of an eastern meadowlark.

Keep listening and you’ll hear a symphony of migratory songbirds. They make summer homes or stopovers in the open grasslands that Steelworkers Park and its neighbor, Park No. 566, supply in relative abundance, but which have become exceedingly rare in the Chicago area.

According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird database, over 250 species have been sighted there. Some, like the meadowlark and the grasshopper sparrow, were once commonly sighted. Their Great Lakes populations are now in rapid decline. Some, like the bobolink, stop or nest in Chicago only after migrating from as far south as Argentina.

They all became more imperiled last month. On July 25, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. J.B. Pritzker hosted representatives of Silicon Valley startup PsiQuantum for a press conference announcing plans to build a $9 billion quantum computing campus at the site of the former South Works steel mill, part of which now comprises Steelworkers Park.

Proposed plans for the campus remain vague. It is estimated to create up to 150 jobs in the first five years. This is highly specialized technology. But the project appears destined to destroy much of the grassland habitat that keeps birds returning to the site each spring.

Area residents want that same open green space maintained. Attendees at a public discussion said they hoped the city would maintain public access to lakefront parks. In response, Deputy Mayor Kenya Merritt would only say, “We do anticipate public spaces will continue to remain public.”

This is not enough. City and state officials should commit to maintaining the parks and grassland at the site. Better yet, they should commit to expanding them to neighboring communities. Otherwise, those avian residents of the area are likely never to be heard from again.

Jason de Stefano, Hyde Park

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Caleb Williams rolls with the punches

Caleb Williams’ USC offensive line was much maligned in 2023, ranking 98th in the country in preventing sacks. The other quarterbacks drafted by the NFL in the top 10 (from LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Washington) were coddled by comparison. Williams’ athleticism and improvisation helped avoid even more sacks.

Obviously, NFL QBs have very few seconds to pass. Williams is poised to lead an offense because he rolls with the punches, and apparently, he’s having a “blast,” as we saw in his preseason debut.

Adam Silbert, New York

White Sox are a joke

I found an antique bedpan in storage. I’m using it as the centerpiece in my homage to the 2024 White Sox team.

Larry Niemi, the Loop

