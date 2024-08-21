Make women's issues a priority during DNC, election

As the city hosts more than 50,000 people, including political delegates, for the Democratic National Convention this week, we urge them to keep inclusivity, pay equity, economic mobility, freedom from violence and access to a full range of health care and reproductive rights — issues that disproportionately impact women — at the top of their agenda.

Let’s be honest: Too many basic women’s rights — human rights — are still out of reach. And yet, when these rights are protected, our families, our entire society benefits.

The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was a regressive decision that impacts not only women’s bodily freedom but our economic freedom as well.

Pay inequities still exist. Domestic violence is on the rise. But we see hope and promise in this next generation.

A neighborhood organization that trains women for leadership roles on Chicago’s West Side took on public school districts to reinstate recess and won.

Women-led organizations ran the community outreach for domestic workers (90% of whom are women) to benefit from COVID recovery dollars and were also successful in requiring colleges and universities to provide access to emergency contraception on every campus.

We fought for and won a new state law providing paid time off for all workers. Advocates fought together to win back $20 million for sexual assault support services from the state, helping to mitigate federal cuts.

These victories are examples of the profound positive impact that policies that lead with women and families at the center can have in lifting individuals and communities. But while they represent progress, there is still a long way to go.

Our lawmakers and government agencies need to do a better job of prioritizing, strategizing, implementing, and monitoring programs and policies that affect women, whether they be employment protections, sexual assault and domestic violence prevention programs or policies to ensure reproductive health.

Answers exist to the problems that continue to hamper women’s progress, and government must listen to women and support the real solutions they seek to advance their communities. When women succeed, families, neighborhoods, and communities flourish.

Keenya Lambert, CEO and president, Chicago Foundation for Women; Jacky Grimshaw, board chair, Chicago Women Take Action; Cherita Ellens, president and CEO, Women Employed; Nicole Robinson, CEO, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago

The medal that really matters

Let’s clear the air about the Medal of Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963. This prestigious award is the nation’s highest civilian honor. It is awarded by the president to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

The Medal of Honor, sometimes known as the Congressional Medal of Honor, was established in 1861 as the United States’ highest award for military valor in action. Recipients have showed bravery, courage, sacrifice and integrity. They display a deep love of country.

How many recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom gave their lives in a moment of combat that few of us can comprehend or will ever face?

How dare Donald Trump compare the two awards. When will this man come to some level of reason?

Warren Rodgers Jr., Orland Park

Nix DLSD bus lane

Carving out a bus lane in each direction of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is illogical because of population density. Nobody lives to the east of the proposed route! To get to a place where enough potential riders justified this carve-out, the bus would have to make stops far enough west to duplicate the service of the Red Line, only slower and with a higher carbon footprint.

A dedicated bus lane on DLSD is an idea that sounds good in the abstract but doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.

Don Anderson, Oak Park

