Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Make women's issues a priority during DNC, election

Women still have a long way to go on reproductive health, wages and domestic violence, local nonprofit leaders write. Other readers weigh in on the Medal of Honor and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
A woman with a big smile, wearing a suit jacket, raises her hands toward the roof to lead a group of cheering people.

Delegates from California cheer during roll call on Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Tuesday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Share

As the city hosts more than 50,000 people, including political delegates, for the Democratic National Convention this week, we urge them to keep inclusivity, pay equity, economic mobility, freedom from violence and access to a full range of health care and reproductive rights — issues that disproportionately impact women — at the top of their agenda.

Let’s be honest: Too many basic women’s rights — human rights — are still out of reach. And yet, when these rights are protected, our families, our entire society benefits.

The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was a regressive decision that impacts not only women’s bodily freedom but our economic freedom as well.

Pay inequities still exist. Domestic violence is on the rise. But we see hope and promise in this next generation.

A neighborhood organization that trains women for leadership roles on Chicago’s West Side took on public school districts to reinstate recess and won.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Women-led organizations ran the community outreach for domestic workers (90% of whom are women) to benefit from COVID recovery dollars and were also successful in requiring colleges and universities to provide access to emergency contraception on every campus.

We fought for and won a new state law providing paid time off for all workers. Advocates fought together to win back $20 million for sexual assault support services from the state, helping to mitigate federal cuts.

These victories are examples of the profound positive impact that policies that lead with women and families at the center can have in lifting individuals and communities. But while they represent progress, there is still a long way to go.

Our lawmakers and government agencies need to do a better job of prioritizing, strategizing, implementing, and monitoring programs and policies that affect women, whether they be employment protections, sexual assault and domestic violence prevention programs or policies to ensure reproductive health.

Answers exist to the problems that continue to hamper women’s progress, and government must listen to women and support the real solutions they seek to advance their communities. When women succeed, families, neighborhoods, and communities flourish.

Keenya Lambert, CEO and president, Chicago Foundation for Women; Jacky Grimshaw, board chair, Chicago Women Take Action; Cherita Ellens, president and CEO, Women Employed; Nicole Robinson, CEO, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago

The medal that really matters

Let’s clear the air about the Medal of Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963. This prestigious award is the nation’s highest civilian honor. It is awarded by the president to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

The Medal of Honor, sometimes known as the Congressional Medal of Honor, was established in 1861 as the United States’ highest award for military valor in action. Recipients have showed bravery, courage, sacrifice and integrity. They display a deep love of country.

How many recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom gave their lives in a moment of combat that few of us can comprehend or will ever face?

How dare Donald Trump compare the two awards. When will this man come to some level of reason?

Warren Rodgers Jr., Orland Park

Nix DLSD bus lane

Carving out a bus lane in each direction of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is illogical because of population density. Nobody lives to the east of the proposed route! To get to a place where enough potential riders justified this carve-out, the bus would have to make stops far enough west to duplicate the service of the Red Line, only slower and with a higher carbon footprint.

A dedicated bus lane on DLSD is an idea that sounds good in the abstract but doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.

Don Anderson, Oak Park

Share
Next Up In Commentary
The White Sox keep losing. Reduced 2025 tickets to hell on sale now!
Harris and Walz skip Obama speeches to rally Wisconsin voters in Milwaukee
For ex-Cub Javy Baez, striking out with the Tigers, nights are more tragic than 'magic'
Don't take Asian American voters for granted
We're running in solidarity for a cease-fire in Gaza
Mayor Brandon Johnson salutes his past while looking toward the future
The Latest
PLOVERCHICK-080624-22.jpg
News
Chicago piping plover chick spotted wandering Wisconsin beach
Nagamo, who is the only surviving chick from the full clutch of eggs laid at Montrose Beach this summer, was spotted hanging out at a beach in Racine, Wisconsin, on Sunday.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-53
DNC 2024
'Let’s stop talking about 1968.' Chicago's top cop defends dozens of arrests during DNC protest in West Loop
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said some of the people who joined the protest outside the Israeli consulate grew violent and damaged property. “That was their intent,” Snelling said. “As a Chicago Police Department, we did everything that we could to deescalate that situation.”
By Andy Grimm Sophie Sherry , and 4 more
 
DNCprotestMon-082024-6-2.jpg
DNC 2024
Democrats united despite tide of pro-Palestinian protests, Illinois delegates say
A small but vocal contingent of delegates have withheld support for Kamala Harris unless she commits to cutting off U.S. weapon supplies to Israel, leading Illinois members of Congress to warn boycotting the polls could tip the scale toward Donald Trump.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
DETAINEDDOCTOR-082024-3.jpg
DNC 2024
A 70-year-old doctor criticizes authorities for his ‘totally unjustified, ridiculous arrest’ at DNC
The retiree says he was not protesting against the Democratic National Convention and did not realize he entered a breached security fence on Monday.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ  and Tom Schuba
 
Screenshot 2024-08-21 at 1.46.07 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Familia del adolescente de Plainfield asesinado a tiros por la Policía de Chicago en Pilsen quiere respuestas
La familia de Alex Cortéz, de 16 años de edad, dijo que los oficiales tenían muchas preguntas para ellos, pero se negaron a responder a sus preguntas sobre las circunstancias del tiroteo ocurrido a primeras horas del domingo.
By Cindy Hernandez
 