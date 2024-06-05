The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Pride News Chicago

Violence and slurs are always a threat. But it's trans community that keeps me safe

When I moved to Chicago in 2021, I started to come out of my shell more — before an anti-gay slur shattered the feeling of safety I’d slowly built up.

By  Ellery Jones
   
SHARE Violence and slurs are always a threat. But it's trans community that keeps me safe
The sun rising over Lake Michigan as seen from Promontory Point on the morning of March 27, 2023.

At 5 a.m. the next morning, I walked to Promontory Point to watch the sun rise and kicked myself for reacting so strongly to a word I’d been called plenty of times before.

Ellery Jones/Sun-Times

I wish I could only tell you good stories about being a trans woman in Chicago.

One evening in March 2023, I was riding the bus with another trans woman on our way to catch a movie at the University of Chicago. Near the front of the nearly-empty bus, a man with a nearly empty bottle of liquor kept staring at us.

When we got up from our seats to get off, he started shouting at us to stay at the back.

“You f---- are going to hell,” he said before following us off the bus.

Fortunately, we were immediately catching another bus anyway, and we left him behind in Woodlawn.

I barely slept that night. At 5 a.m., I walked to Promontory Point to watch the sun rise and kicked myself for reacting so strongly to a word I’d been called plenty of times before.

There probably hadn’t been any real danger. Random attacks happen, but most trans people who are murdered are killed by people they know, often intimate partners. Too often, the victims are people of color, particularly Black women.

I put off transitioning for years because I thought I wasn’t brave enough. I’d been called a f-- and bullied since I was little. And since coming out, I’ve experienced everything from workplace misgendering to having an egg thrown at my face from a speeding car.

When I moved to Chicago in 2021, I found myself around lots of trans people for the first time in my life. I started to come out of my shell more — before that slur shattered the feeling of safety I’d slowly built up.

I still feel safe most of the time. But I also know safety is just a feeling. Good and bad things happen whether you think a city, neighborhood or bus is safe or not.

What makes me feel safe in Chicago isn’t an illusion that drunken men can be stopped from saying rude things. It’s the trans community I’ve found around me.

After the movie, my friend walked me home and made sure I was OK. When we talked again, she validated my feelings. It’s actually OK to be upset over being called a slur. My roommate, therapist and friends helped build me back up in the following days.

During June, people seem to pay more attention to the queer community — or at the very least try to sell us stuff. But my community isn’t rainbow flag merch and glitter.

It’s people taking care of each other.

Share Your Story
Your story could be published as part of a collection of essays on our website, newsletters, social media or the newspaper over Pride month and beyond.
Fill Out Form

Ellery Jones
Ellery Jones is an audience engagement specialist at the Chicago Sun-Times. Originally from North Carolina, she moved to Hyde Park in 2021 after a stint working as a reporter in Virginia. She likes reading, cooking and the way light reflects off Lake Michigan early in the morning.
More Pride Stories
Pride
Chicago's LGBTQ+ community: Tell us your story
Sun-Times, Vocalo and WBEZ are looking to spotlight LGBTQ+ stories in our city during Pride Month and beyond.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Graphic of Old MacDonald with his farm animals a unicorn, dinosaur, and narwal.
Pride
Why drag queens should lead children's sing-alongs
When two drag performers led “Old MacDonald” the kids imagined a world full of wonder and possibility. Why can’t we?
By Angela Massino
 
The sun rising over Lake Michigan as seen from Promontory Point on the morning of March 27, 2023.
Pride
Violence and slurs are always a threat. But it's trans community that keeps me safe
When I moved to Chicago in 2021, I started to come out of my shell more — before an anti-gay slur shattered the feeling of safety I’d slowly built up.
By Ellery Jones
 

Next Up In News
Chicago police recruit shot in Lincoln Square during possible carjacking attempt, alderperson says
What you need to know about Chicago’s elected school board
CPS grads, lifelong neighbors, head to Stanford together on full rides
Two teens' promising futures end on Eisenhower Expy. — allegedly struck by drunk driver
Parnelli Jones, previous oldest living Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 90
First responder couple get ‘absolutely amazing’ response to fundraiser for wife’s health emergency
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My boyfriend puts off divorcing his wife — for 25 years
He’s separated and says he wants to end his first marriage but still hasn’t done it, and his longtime partner doesn’t want to nag him about it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 5, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Pedro Grifol
White Sox
On a stormy night at Wrigley, White Sox' Pedro Grifol ponders his future: 'If a decision is made, it's made'
On one side was the Cubs’ Craig Counsell, whose five-year, $40 million contract is the richest ever for a manager. On the other was Grifol, who would be on the first bus out of town along with reviled chairman Jerry Reinsdorf if Sox fans had anything to do with it.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs offense erases White Sox' damage against Shota Imanaga in comeback win
The Cubs claimed the Crosstown Classic opener 7-6 on Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese heads to the locker room after being ejected from the game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Wintrust Arena.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Angel Reese ejected as the Liberty's fourth-quarter surge results in Sky's second straight loss
After the game an official said Reese’s ejection resulted from back-to-back technicals. The first tech was for “disrespectfully addressing” the official and then the second was for waving her hand in dismissal of the first.
By Annie Costabile
 