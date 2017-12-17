10 cool holiday gifts for the health- and fitness-minded

As the holidays roll around, we consumers are constantly bombarded by all types of products that will make us look and feel better, elevate our fitness results to another level. With the barrage of new technologies and innovative products, it’s hard to hone in on exactly what is a good gift to give the fitness devotee in your life.

Holiday shopping is hard — no doubt about it. With signs about sales and the latest and greatest abound, here is a list of 10 holiday gift ideas for the health- and fitness-minded.

Bogs Amanda Plush, $100: Not only are these boots 100 percent waterproof and lined for warmth, there is dual density EVA footbed and gel cushioning, which makes it comfortable for long walks and hikes. So easy to pull on and off, this is great for the avid hiker or the walking commuter.

Mammut Chamuera HS Thermo Hooded Parka, $350: Mammut products are known for their function, innovation and style. With Swiss heritage and a brand history of 155 years old, Mammut is one of the oldest outdoor companies in the world. This parka is sure to keep you warm and dry on long hikes, cross-country skiing or in-between studios.

The New Balance Windblocker Jacket, $159.99 and NB Heat Tight, $89.99: These will keep runners and hikers alike warm and cozy. NB Heat technology helps keep you warm when temperatures drop.

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz, $79.99: – These lightweight sneakers perform without being bulky and easily slip on. Perfect for keeping active on short or long runs and adventurous hikes.

Aladdin Earthscapes Fresco Twist & Go Vacuum Bottle, 20-ounces, $24.99: Not only are these bottles leak-proof, they keep drinks cold 10 hours and iced for 18 hours! The company has partnered with The Nature Conservancy to advance sustainability worldwide. The packaging on these bottles highlights the preservation of the Emerald Edge, which is the largest intact coastal rainforest remaining in the world. Many colors are available.

Lectra glove battery heated gloves, $29.99: – Not only are these gloves perfect for runners, they are great for hunting, ice fishing, hiking and sporting events. The electrical insulation system will help keep hands warm for up to 6 to 8 hours. (Available through Turtelur)

Stanley Classic Water Bottle, $20: This water bottle is great for hikers and runners alike. The bottle is leak-proof, dishwasher safe and can keep drinks cold for up to eight hours.

Nau wool down stole, $330: is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and was started by a group of brand, retail and product designers who wanted to create a new kind of business. Nau’s product is about versatility and function: its merchandise combines technical fabrics for outdoor performance with modern designs and tailored finishing. I am in love with their wool down stole, $330, which combines a sensible chic with cozy warmth. Along with a waterproof, breathable hard shell, the Quintessentshell jacket, $245, can perform while looking fashionable.

Moral Code Bags: For fitness and travel buffs who are on the go from ski resort to chalets, Moral Code has the perfect assortment of bags. Highlights include the Graham Weekender, $598-$798, which looks compact, but can hold a lot, and the Crosby Shopper, $198. Both bags are premium leather and have protective feet.

And let’s not forget about the little ones: For kids who are active and health focused, Kidbox offers premiere apparel brands such as Diesel, Jessica Simpson, Adidas, Puma, DKNY and 7 For All Mankind that are selected for each child based on their style preferences. What’s even better is that for every KIDBOX purchased, a new clothing item is donated to a child in need. Kidbox is $98 for a full box that is kept, and there is also a box for baby at $58. The great thing about giving this as a gift is that if the recipient doesn’t like the box, returns are easy.

USA Today Network