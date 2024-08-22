Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Lifestyles Entertainment and Culture Business

United Airlines life vests find repurposed meaning — in fashion accessories

Every year, the airline has to dispose of about 19,000 life vests — from its 737 fleet alone.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
What happens to United Airlines' life vests when they expire? Some are turned into accessories such as bags.

What happens to United Airlines’ life vests when they expire? Some are turned into accessories such as cosmetic bags.

Provided

Share

You’re in line to disembark from a United Airlines flight, when you spot a piece of bright — really bright — yellow fabric poking out of the bag of the person in front of you.

The fabric has step-by-step illustrations of how to secure a life vest. You summon the nearest flight attendant, proud that you’ve stopped a theft.

You should have minded your own business. It turns out, the bag is part of United’s “Upcyled” line, a series of products introduced last year that are made from the airline’s old life vests. For $13, you can buy a recycled key holder or, for $36, a carry-on cosmetic bag. The airline offers four items in all, but says it is looking to expand the line.

The yellow vests have a life expectancy of eight to 10 years, according to the airline’s web site. That means United is disposing of about 19,000 vests annually — just from its Boeing 737 fleet. That doesn’t include crew or infant vests, the airline says.

“While working to dispose of expired life vests ..., I wanted to find a more creative solution to divert this material from landfill,” Erin Taylor, United’s manager of environmental affairs, says on the United web site. “Thankfully I was able to connect with a company (that) upcycles the life vest material ... into fun and practical products to be sold. I hope that this project sparks continued discussions around our waste streams and other potential upcycling opportunities.”

Taylor was talking about Bag2Life, a Germany-based company.

“Since 2010, we have breathed new life into more than 145 tons of original aviation materials with our B2L and BAG TO LIFE brands,” according to the company’s English-language version of the web site, bag2lifeamerica.com. Bag to Life offers dozens of items, from bags to oven gloves to an cooking apron.

The company only manufactures United’s line; it doesn’t sell them.

To learn more, go to unitedshop.com.

Share
Next Up In Lifestyles
Horoscope for Thursday, August 22, 2024
‘Kamala is brat:' Chicago is ground zero for clever — and unofficial — DNC garb
Dear Abby: Husband confides in his awful exes and lies about it
Dear Abby: Upset boyfriend loses trust in me based on one text
Horoscope for Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Dear Abby: People often judge me when my elderly dad pushes my wheelchair
The Latest
*** BESTPIX *** Democratic Presidential Candidate Vice President Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Milwaukee
Other Views
Right-wing attacks on Kamala Harris are part of a century-old playbook
Beware of demagogues who seek to exploit racial divisions, a UIC professor writes. They pose a danger to America’s future.
By Joseph O. Jewell
 
In character as hot dog vendor Donnie Franks, Stephen Colbert visits the United Center in a segment aired on Wednesday’s episode of "The Late Show."
Movies and TV
Stephen Colbert takes on Chicago-style alter ego for 'Late Show' visit to DNC
Host hams it up as hot dog vendor Donnie Franks on an episode also featuring Pete Buttigieg and a Chicago-focused song by Chance the Rapper.
By Darel Jevens
 
Jordan Klepper hosts "The Daily Show" on Wednesday, the series' third night at Chicago's Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture.
Movies and TV
On Night 3 in Chicago, 'The Daily Show' hits Trump below the belt
Host Jordan Klepper and colleagues joke about the Illinois roll call, the state’s lawbreaking governors and the late, lamented Duk’s hot dogs.
By Darel Jevens
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, August 22, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Screen Shot 2024-08-21 at 11.37.05 PM.png
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky players' DNC attendance highlights WNBA's history at the forefront of sports' intersection with politics
“There are a lot of people who see sports as an escape,” Brianna Turner said. “They get to clock out of their jobs and whatever they do with their day-to-day life and watch sports to kind of take their minds off things. At the end of the day, yes, we’re athletes, but at the same time, we’re humans. We’re voters.”
By Annie Costabile
 