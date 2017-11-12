Dear Abby: Smoking made my dad, sister die too soon

DEAR ABBY: The winter months are hard for me. They remind me that another year has gone by without my father and my younger sister.

Dad had been a smoker since his teens and died from pancreatic cancer at 39. I was 13, and my siblings were younger. In those days, we didn’t know that smoking was a risk factor for pancreatic cancer.

My sister smoked from the time she was 13. She died from lung cancer at 44, leaving behind two young sons.

Neither my father nor my sister got to experience the wonderful family milestones and celebrations we have had. Their grandchildren will never know them. Each year during the holidays, I feel a sadness in my heart.

I urge every smoker to make a vow to quit and carry it through, not only for their own sake but also their family’s. Stay determined to quit so you won’t cause your loved ones sadness and won’t miss out on their futures. With all my heart, I wish smokers the best of luck in quitting. — MISSING DAD AND SIS IN SACRAMENTO

DEAR MISSING: I’m glad you wrote because the American Cancer Society’s annual Great American Smokeout will be held on Nov. 16. It’s a day when millions of smokers put down their cigarettes — just for one day — with the conviction that if they can go 24 hours without one, then they can do it for 48 hours, 72 hours, and stop smoking for good.

The idea grew out of a 1970 event in Randolph, Massachusetts, and became a national event in 1977.

Readers, I’m not going to harangue you with death threats. We are all aware of the grim statistics associated with cancer-related deaths caused by tobacco. If you’re interested in quitting, this is a perfect opportunity.

Call (800) 227-2345 to be connected with counseling services in your community, provided with self-help materials offering information and strategies on quitting for good, and to receive information about medications available to help you quit. This service is free and provided 24/7. Or go online to cancer.org.

DEAR ABBY: I need your help. Over the past few weeks, I have been vacationing at my mother-in-law’s home. The other day I was browsing on her computer and accidentally opened her browsing history.

It turns out that she regularly looks at and responds to Craigslist personals. I was shocked when I read some of the perverted requests she has responded to. The language she used would make a sailor blush. Keep in mind, my mother-in-law is a married woman.

I don’t know how to react. Should I tell my wife? Keep it to myself? Make a fake Craigslist post and catch her in the act? — KINKS IN THE FAMILY

DEAR KINKS: If you disclose this to your wife, it could damage her relationship with her mother. If she tells her mother what you found, it will create a breach in the family. If you trap the woman by creating a fake Craigslist post and she realizes she has been made a fool of, it will not — to put it mildly -— endear you to her. Let it lie.

